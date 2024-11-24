DG NITDA Advocates Innovation for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa CCIE has reiterated the critical role of innovation in driving Nigeria’s sustainable development, economic diversification, and global competitiveness.

Inuwa made this remark while delivering a keynote address at the 8th Annual Research Fair and Exhibition of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), where he called on academia, industry leaders, and policymakers to embrace disruptive transformational innovation as a tool for addressing the nation’s challenges and unlocking its immense potential.

Speaking on the theme, “Disruptive Transformational Innovation; Shaping the Future,” Inuwa commended NSUK for organising an event that aligns with Nigeria’s pursuit of growth through knowledge-driven solutions. Inuwa who was represented by the Deputy Director, eGovernment and Digital Economy Development Department, Engr Ya’u Garba, applauded the university’s increasing focus on transformation, noting that such initiatives reflect an understanding of the need for impactful innovations to address real-world issues.

Inuwa emphasised that while inventions remain a cornerstone of academic inquiry, their significance lies in their ability to move beyond theoretical exploration to become practical innovations. These innovations, he explained, have the power to reshape industries, tackle societal challenges, and accelerate national progress.

He urged institutions to prioritise creativity and bold thinking, ensuring that research outputs translate into tangible benefits for society.

Explaining the concept of disruptive transformational innovation, Inuwa described it as a profound force capable of altering established systems, processes, and products in ways that redefine societal functions. Unlike incremental innovations, which focus on improving existing frameworks, disruptive innovations introduce entirely new paradigms, addressing challenges in groundbreaking and previously unimaginable ways.

He cited historical examples such as the Printing Press, the Steam Engine, and Electricity, which have significantly transformed human existence and set the foundation for modern development.

Inuwa pointed out that Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources present a unique opportunity to harness innovation for sustainable development. He called for a collaborative approach involving academia, industries, and government to build an environment that nurtures creativity, supports bold investments, and encourages inclusive growth. Such an ecosystem, he said, is vital for fostering homegrown innovations that can propel Nigeria to the forefront of global technological and economic advancements.

He further highlighted NITDA’s dedication to fostering innovation through various initiatives, including the National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) to digitally transform the agricultural sector, the National Blockchain Adoption Strategy to enhance digital trust and transparency, and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy aimed at building a robust AI ecosystem in the country, among other impactful projects, which are part of the Federal Government broader strategy to position Nigeria as a leader in the global knowledge economy.

Inuwa also urged NSUK to deepen its commitment to innovation by establishing hubs that support facility-led startups, fostering collaborations with industry stakeholders, and equipping students with essential technological skills. He noted that such efforts would not only empower the university community but also contribute significantly to national development.

Inuwa expressed confidence in Nigeria’s ability to not only adopt global innovations but also create groundbreaking solutions that could influence the trajectory of Africa and the world.

He called on all stakeholders in the country to embrace the transformative power of innovation in order to drive sustainable development, economic diversification, and global relevance