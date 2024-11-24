33.2 C
Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price for oil marketers

Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price for oil marketers

by Editor024

Dangote Refinery on Sunday has announced reduction in its price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, for marketers.

The management of the 650,000 bpd refinery explained that the price, which was N990 per litre, has now been reviewed to N970 per litre for marketers lifting the products from its refinery.

In a statement signed by Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the company, Anthony Chiejina, said the move was to appreciate the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the Refinery a dream come true.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery has effected a reduction in the prevailing price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990/litre to N970/litre for the marketers.

“As the year comes to an end, this is our way of appreciating the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the Refinery a dream come true.

“In addition, this is to thank the government for their support as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well-being,” the statement partly reads.

Dangote assured of its commitment to ramp up production to meet and surpass domestic fuel consumption, dispelling fear of supply shortfall.

The statement added, “While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, we assure you of best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply.”

