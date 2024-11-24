Audit uncovers over N197bn contract fraud in MDAs

.As SERAP tells Tinubu to probe alleged missing of N57bn in Human Affairs ministry

.Says stolen funds should be used to fund 2025 budget deficit

A report from the Auditor-General of the Federation has uncovered over N197.72 billion in irregular contract payments across multiple Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The Auditor-General’s Annual Report on Non-Compliance and Internal Control Weaknesses, covering the period from 2020 to 2021, exposes these breaches and calls for corrective action to recover misappropriated funds.

Among the most concerning findings was the award of contracts worth N7.39 billion in breach of financial regulations. These irregularities, which occurred across 32 MDAs, violated Paragraph 2921(i) of the Financial Regulations (2009), which mandates open competitive bidding.

According to the report, the Rural Electrification Agency in Abuja recorded the largest irregularity at N2.12 billion, while the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPM) had the smallest irregularity of N11.72 million.

The report also revealed that N167.59 billion was paid for jobs or contracts that were either partially executed or not executed at all, violating Paragraph 708 of the Financial Regulations.

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) was responsible for the largest portion of this, amounting to N100 billion, while the National Centre for Women Development had the smallest irregularity at N2.17 million.

“The sum of N167,592,177,559.40 (one hundred and sixty-seven billion, five hundred and ninety-two million, one hundred and seventy-seven thousand, five hundred and fifty-nine naira, forty kobos) was the number of payments for jobs/contracts not executed by 31 ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc., Abuja, has the highest amount of N100,000,000,000.00 (one hundred billion naira), while the National Centre for Women Development has the least amount of N2,171,766.44 (two million, one hundred and seventy-one thousand, seven hundred and sixty-six naira, forty-four kobo).”

Additionally, the report uncovered N20.33 billion in contracts awarded in violation of due process across 24 MDAs. These violations were found to contravene Section 16(21) of the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007, which requires strict adherence to procurement plans and mandatory approvals before contracts are awarded. NSPM accounted for the largest share of these violations, totaling N14.14 billion.

A further N2.41 billion was found to have been paid for contracts exceeding financial thresholds without the required “Certificate of No Objection” from the Bureau of Public Procurement. This irregularity affected five MDAs, with Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital recording the highest at N1.06 billion.

The report categorized these findings as “cross-cutting,” indicating that they were systemic and affected at least four different MDAs. It criticised the weak internal controls within these agencies and emphasized the urgent need for stronger enforcement of financial regulations.

The Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly have been notified of the audit’s findings, which include recommendations to ensure accountability and prevent similar issues from arising in the future.

Meanwhile, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly probe allegations that over N57 billion of public funds are missing, diverted or stolen from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in 2021 alone.”

SERAP said, “hundreds of billions of naira are also reportedly missing in other ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs].”

These damning revelations are documented in the 2021 audited report released last week by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP said, “Anyone suspected to be responsible should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

SERAP urged him to “use any recovered stolen funds to fund the deficit in the 2025 budget, and to issue an immediate moratorium on borrowing by the Federal Government to ease Nigeria’s crippling debt crisis.”

In the letter dated 23 November 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The allegations amount to stealing from the poor. There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these grave allegations.”

According to SERAP, “The allegations also suggest a grave violation of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the country’s anticorruption legislation and international anticorruption obligations.”

The letter, read in part: “Poor Nigerians have continued to pay the price for the widespread and grand corruption in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviations and other ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs].”

“According to the 2021 annual audited report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, [the Ministry] in 2021 failed to account for over N54 billion [N54,630,000,000.00] meant to pay monthly stipends to Batch C1 N-Power volunteers and non-graduate trainees between August and December 2021.”

“The money was ‘not directly paid to the beneficiaries.’”

“The Auditor-General is concerned that the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury. He also wants suspected perpetrators of the diversion to be sanctioned in line with the Financial Regulations.”

“The Ministry also reportedly failed to account for over N2.6 billion [N2,617,090,786.00] of public funds meant for the ‘home grown school feeding programme during Covid-19’, as ‘the programme was never executed.’”

“The money was allegedly paid to five contractors to ‘procure, package and distribute Covid-19 palliatives to Kano, Zamfara and Abia states,’” but without any trace.

“The Auditor-General fears the money ‘may have been diverted.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“The Ministry also reportedly spent over N78 million [N78,373,909.74] to ‘carry out a survey on the Ministry’s Covid-19 response to states and vulnerable groups’ but without any approval or document.”

“The Auditor-General fears the money may be missing or have ended up in the pockets of ‘incompetent contractors’. He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“The Ministry also reportedly failed to account for N39.5 million [M39,500,000.00] ‘personal donations to different personalities’. The money ‘was paid directly to the minister as reimbursement’.”

“The Auditor-General fears the ‘money may have been diverted’, resulting in ‘the loss of public funds.’ He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“The Ministry also reportedly failed to account for N400 million [N400,000,000.00] meant to pay ‘stipends to 4450 independent monitors for October, November and December 2021.’”

“The Auditor-General fears the money ‘may have been diverted’. He wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“The Ministry also reportedly paid over N287 million [287,628,300.00] contractors ‘without any document and justification.’ The Auditor-General fears the money ‘may have been diverted’ and wants the money recovered and remitted to the treasury.”

“These allegations by the Auditor-General are different from the allegedly missing or unaccounted for N729 billion which is the subject-matter of the judgment by Justice Deinde Dipeolu.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“The country’s wealth ought to be used solely for the benefit of the Nigerian people, and for the sake of the present and future generations.”

“These allegations can promptly be investigated and suspected perpetrators named and shamed. Taking these steps would advance the right of Nigerians to restitution, compensation and guarantee of non-repetition.”

“Prosecuting the allegations, and recovering any missing public funds would improve the chances of success of your government’s oft-repeated commitment to fight corruption and end the impunity of perpetrators.”

“SERAP urges you to address the widespread and systemic corruption in ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs], as documented by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, including in the 2021 audited report and previous reports.”

“Tackling corruption in MDAs would go a long way in addressing the budget deficit and debt problems.”

“SERAP urges you to immediately enforce the judgment by Hon. Justice Deinde Isaac Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, ordering your government to release the spending details of N729 billion by Mrs Sadia Umar-Farouk, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development.”

“Investigating the allegations and naming and shaming and prosecuting those suspected to be responsible for the missing public funds and recovering the funds would end the impunity of perpetrators.”

“SERAP notes that the consequences of corruption are felt by citizens on a daily basis. Corruption exposes them to additional costs to pay for health, education and administrative services.”

“SERAP notes that the Senate and the House of Representatives recently approved a $2.2 billion loan request from your government. The loan, equivalent to N1.767 trillion, would be part of the funds used to finance the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget.”

“According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), the national debt increased from ₦97.34 trillion in December 2023 to ₦121.67 trillion in March, partly due to exchange rate fluctuations.”

“The total domestic debt stands at ₦65.65 trillion (46.29 billion dollars), while the total external debt is ₦56.02 trillion (42.12 billion dollars) as at June 2024.”

“A moratorium on borrowing would create a temporary debt standstill, and free up fiscal space for investment in Nigerians’ needs.”

“Section 13 of the Nigerian Constitution imposes clear responsibility on your government to conform to, observe and apply the provisions of Chapter 2 of the constitution.”

“Section 15(5) imposes the responsibility on your government to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power.”

“Under Section 16(1) of the Constitution, your government has a responsibility to ‘secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every citizen on the basis of social justice and equality of status and opportunity.’

“Section 16(2) further provides that, ‘the material resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common good.’”

“The UN Convention against Corruption and the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party obligate your government to effectively prevent and investigate the plundering of the country’s wealth and hold public officials to account for any violations.”

“Specifically, article 26 of the UN convention requires your government to ensure ‘effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions’ including criminal and non-criminal sanctions, in cases of grand corruption.”

“Article 26 complements the more general requirement of article 30, paragraph 1, that sanctions must take into account the gravity of the corruption allegations.”