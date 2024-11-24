ASR Africa commences the construction of  the Abdul Samad Rabiu Center For Corrosion Research at  FUPRE

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Center for Corrosion Research at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), Effurun, Delta State. This center is being constructed with a N250 million grant to the university as part of ASR Africa’s Tertiary Education Grants Scheme (TEGS) in support of higher institutions in the country to improve the quality of their education services.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Dr Ubon Udoh, MD/CEO, ASR Africa, reiterated the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to giving back to the African continent and making a lasting impact in the education sector. He further stated that the selection of the university is in recognition of the quality of educational services it provides, and its notable contributions to research and development in the oil and gas sector.

The Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, extended his deepest gratitude on behalf of the University to the Chairman of ASR Africa and BUA group for his generous grant of N250 million towards establishing the Abdul Samad Rabiu Center for Corrosion Research. In his speech, the Vice Chancellor stated that the center will empower researchers with technology for preventing corrosion, strengthen oil and gas industry practices, and provide cutting-edge training opportunities for students. He mentioned that the center will contribute to local and international industries, positioning Nigeria as a leader in addressing global corrosion challenges.

In his words, “ASR Africa’s investment represents a remarkable commitment to advancing scientific research, supporting technological innovation, and addressing critical challenges within the oil and gas sector”. He thanked ASR Africa and its chairman for believing in the institution’s vision and its unwavering support in driving sustainable development.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and the Chairman of BUA Group. Established in 2021, ASR Africa provides sustainable impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education, and Social Development within Africa.