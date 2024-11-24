APC Shuns Court Order, Holds LGA Congresses in Rivers, As Okocha Hails winners

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State led by Chief Tony Okocha on Saturday conducted it’s Local Government congresses across the 23 LGAs in the State despite a High Court order barring the party from continuing with exercise.

Recalled that a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice G. V. Obomanu issued an order of interim injunction restraining the APC and it’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje from conducting elective congresses in the state.

But Secretary of the Tony Okocha-led faction of the party in the state, Chibuike Ikenga while reaction to an Appeal Court judgment which nullified the Federal High Court rulling on the October 5th, 2024 local government elections in Rivers State which he said will be appealed, told newsmen that they are not aware of any Court order stopping them from conducting congresses in the state.

The party however, went ahead with the LGA Congresses across the 23 councils in the state.

Speaking in Port Harcourt shortly after the congresses in the state on Saturday, the APC’s NWC-backed leader of the party in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha said the exercise was a huge success.

Okocha informed party Stakeholders’ and supporters that the lifespan of the present Caretaker Committee (CTC) under his Leadership will come to an end on the 5th of December, 2024, and that, that date is just like tomorrow.

He said that in line with the position of the APC Constitution, everything about the party congresses in Rivers State must be concluded before the expiration of the tenure of the present Caretaker Committee.

He congratulated all those who were elected into different offices in their respective LGAs, charging them to know that much is expected of them.

Okocha thanked God for the successes recorded in the Rivers APC under his administration as CTC Chairman, amongst which is the unity and revival of the party which has strengthened the party, making her formidable to win elections, and to take over the government of Rivers State in 2027.

He added that the recorded successes wouldn’t have been possible without the support and cooperation of the members of the Caretaker Committee, Party Leaders/Stakeholders across the State, as well as that of the teeming members and supporters of the party.

“As far as we’re concerned, our job is done. We have achieved our mandate as given to us by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party. As of today, our party is one, united, and indivisible, Sir (Chief) Tony Okocha concluded.