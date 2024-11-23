UNICEF advocates urgent climate actions to protect children

BLESSING TAIWO

As part of its efforts to protect the lives of children, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called for urgent and collaborative actions to mitigate the effects of climate change in Nigeria.

At an event to commemorate World Children’s day, on Wednesday held in Lagos, UNICEF urged the Ministry of education to include climate action in the national curriculum from basic education.

Celine Lafoucriere, Chief of the UNICEF field office for South-west Nigeria, stated that 100 million children and young Nigerians under the age of 18 are affected by the huge climate change consequences in the country.

Lafoucriere harped on collective responsibility to save children as the year’s celebration centers on climate change and its impact on children.

“Schools and teachers have to talk about climate change in order to protect their environment. Also, parents should be enlightened on climate change. The government should provide the facilities needed to ensure that children and adults can tackle climate change and take action. Having enough facilities to recycle plastics, cleaning the gutters properly. They should also ensure that the water remains clean.

“Government should put in place the necessary facilities so that adults and children don’t pollute the environment but protect it,” she said.

Also speaking, Kate Henshaw, UNICEF Nigeria Champion, encouraged giving recognition and award to households for cleanliness and hygiene for others to emulate

“We also need more dustbins around and consciousness to keep the environment clean. This is the responsibility of all of us. The government cannot work alone,” Henshaw added.

The Commissioner of Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, in his address, appreciated UNICEF for her support to the state in the area of capacity building, social welfare, and development of children.

Ogunlende, represented by the deputy director of Child Development in the ministry, Mrs. Adenike Obilana, explained that the World Children’s Day symbolises the unity and commitment of all leaders to protecting children’s rights around the world.

He emphasised the need to ensure that children have access to survival, development, protection, and participation in decisions affecting them.

“The ministry will continue to ensure a safe environment for the children. We are committed to upholding the child rights law of Lagos State for the benefit of children,” the commissioner pledged.

To further empower the children and get them involved, students from different schools had a creative session for painting essential climate actions to save the planet. The children displayed artworks to emphasise the need to plant trees and stop deforestation, littering the environment, air and water pollution.

“Children all over the world are ready to solve the problem of climate change to make the planet healthier for habitation and so should you,” says Princess Oluwadare, in her keynote presentation.