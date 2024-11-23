27.2 C
Olu-Ibogun begins 7th coronation anniversary with prayers for Nigeria

by Bisiriyu Olaoye046

The Olu of Ibogun, Owu Kingdom and the founder of Ifa Olokun Foundation, Oba (Dr.) Fakayode Adesina Faluade, on Friday commenced activities lined up for for his seventh coronation anniversary with visits to Osa beach and Okun beach in Badagry, Lagos State to offer prayers for the nation’s socio-economic growth.

Many activities that gave life to the two-day occasion such as cultural dances, offer of special prayers for the growth and development of the country and offer of sacrifices to appease the river goddess took place during the visits.

In his address at the occasion, the Ibogun monarch expressed hope that the appeasement of the river goddess would bring about the much expected accelerated socio – economic development in the country.

Oba Faluade noted that Olosa festival on Friday at Afowo beach in Badagry was for the Almighty (Olodumare) to deliver the nation from utter destruction, recompense tribulations for all that trouble the peace and progress of Nigeria, decree the much sought turn around for the country and move it forward in all areas for her to regain her lost glory.

He further stressed that prayers were also offered for the utter destruction of every form of stagnation militating against the advancement of the country, stressing that the Almighty (Olodumare) revealed that Nigeria had been destined for greatness.

The Ibogun monarch further stressed that his group’s visit to Agborin beach on Saturday for Aje Olokun festival was to appease Olokun and also pray for the restoration of the nation’s economy and an end to the economic woes that had bedevilled the country.

He equally stressed that during the twin – programme, prayers were offered for peace to reign in the land, as well af for the Almighty (Olodumare) to give the nation good leaders that will usher the country into realms of greater peace and prosperity.

Other activities ĺined up for the 7th year anniversary celebration include Odun Egbe Alaje heritage foundation/ Ikunle Ifa Oloja at Ajigbotifa temple, Commissioning of state – of-the-art Amotekun and Police Posts donated by Oba Faluade, Entertainment of guests at Olu Ibogun Palace, Jumat service at Oba Faluade Central Mosque and Church thanksgiving service at the Olu Ibogun Palace.

For a better society

