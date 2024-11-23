Obasanjo, Makinde, others to storm Osun for Adeleke’s 2nd anniversary

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has disclosed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo will lead other state dignitaries to the second-year anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, on Friday, at a press conference held at the banquet hall, Government House, Osogbo.

Igbalaye, who doubles as the chairman of the anniversary, while rolling out activities to commemorate Adeleke’s 2nd anniversary, noted that Obasanjo will commission the Old Garage – Lameco dualized road.

He added that the Governor of Oyo state, Engr Seyi Makinde will also commission the Osogbo ring road.

Other invited guests will include, the Minister for Works, David Umahi, Minister for Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN, among others.

According to him, part of the activities lined up included, a novelty match between the legislative arm and executive arm and a State award in the evening at Adolak Event Centre, Osogbo.

“Commissioning of the road in Osogbo old garage, Oke fia and Lameco road by Baba Obasanjo, commissioning of Osogbo ring road by Governor Seyi Makinde, and commissioning of Asamu road and health centres.

“Commissioning of Egbedi road and local health centre by Mr. Governor, commissioning of Cooperative College Ode Omu, flag off of state wide Imole agro entrepreneur project, an inspection of Oke fia fly road by Minister of Works and Minister of Aviation and the commissioning of Akoda Ede road by Minister of Works.”

