Nigerians must work, pray to survive economic woes – Cleric

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Nigerians have been enjoined to work hard and pray fervently for God to intervene and save the country from the current economic downturn and restore its lost glory.

Speaking during the annual Ibom Prays Project at the Aba Town Hall in Aba South Local Government headquarters, Abia State, the President of Ibom Gospel Ministers International, Apostle Anietie Okure, said Christians across the country must rise and seek God’s face for the nation’s deliverance.

The occasion was not just for prayers but also for thanksgiving, as the indigenes of Akwa Ibom State living in Abia State, their brothers, and friends from other parts of the country gathered in large numbers to celebrate the annual event.

Apostle Okure said the prayer crusade tagged “Mountain Top” was a potent weapon to salvage the country from the economic doldrums, noting that God’s divine intervention was critical to healing Nigerians’ economic wounds.

He expressed optimism that the prayer project would reverse the country’s economic meltdown, stating that with prayers, the glory of the land would be restored, and the people’s lives would be improved.

The apostle assured members of the prayer ministry that the Ibom Prays Project would be spread to different parts of Abia State, with its fast-increasing membership comprising social groups, trade unions, professional bodies, and Christians of all denominations.

According to him, this is the time for the clergy, priests, bishops, and other men of God across the country to rise and pray for the nation’s salvation.

“The Priests and churches must rise up and unite, join forces, and make a prophetic declaration about the land.

“We use this opportunity to thank God for the gift of life and for allowing us to witness this year’s IPP event. We sincerely appreciate our guest minister, Bishop Dr. Gabriel Nkenang, for finding time to bless our lives, the Ibom Gospel Ministers International members, and all the invited Gospel Ministers.”

The General Overseer of Word Tabernacle Worldwide, based in Akwa Ibom State, Bishop Dr. Gabriel Nkenang, said the yearly event would galvanise the people and renew their lives.

The Bishop, the guest Minister at the Prayer Project, described the event as a huge success and expressed gratitude to God for leading them safely from the beginning of January 2024 to the end of the year.

He reaffirmed that the country could overcome its numerous challenges only through prayers: “The prayers must start from the family, community, local government, state, and country. Only the truth will set the nation free from this economic bondage.

The cleric said the “mountain experience” offered by the programme would usher in an outpouring of God’s presence and provide solutions to individual and national challenges.

He said: “Our emphasis is to go to the mountaintop to encounter the presence of God. It is not God’s will for us to stagnate. His will is for us to be promoted to the top.”

While speaking on the country’s leadership, the Bishop expressed optimism that a God-fearing ruler would emerge.

“When a God-fearing leader is ruling us in the country, things will be different. We urge Christians in government to rule with the fear of God and demonstrate that they are different.” the Bishop submitted.

The Ibom Prays Project attracted many dignitaries from far and near, including people from Umuahia.

Highlights of the event included special prayers for the nation, the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, and Abia State, Dr Alex Otti.