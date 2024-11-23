31.2 C
Politics

Court stops APC, Ganduje from conducting congresses in Rivers

by Peter Anayo070
  • As Okocha-led Exco vows to go ahead with congresses

 

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

 

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice G. V. Obomanu has restrained the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje from conducting elective congresses in the state.

 

The restraining order against the APC and it’s national Chairman, Ganduje was contained in an order of interim injunction, granted by the court yesterday, in the suit No: PHCI3859/CS/2024, filed by Okwu JoeBrown Ndiike, Peace Oganu, and Samuel Uchegbule.

 

The Applicants, through their representative by Barr E. N. Ebete, alleged that they were denied participation in the party’s nomination process despite paying for forms.

 

The court considering the urgency of the matter, ordered the APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and other officials of the party to maintain the status quo, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

 

The court specifically restrained the APC from organising or conducting elective congresses slated for November 23 and 30, 2024 without including the claimants.

 

The court restrained the party from accepting or inaugurating winners of ward executive committees’ congresses held on November 16, 2024.

 

The judge after issuing the orders, adjourned the matter to December 3, 2024, for Motion on Notice.

 

Meanwhile, Chief Tony Okocha led faction of the APC in Rivers State said it will go ahead with the congresses in the state as planned.

 

Secretary of the Okocha-led Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, Chibuike Ikenga told newsmen that they are not aware of any Court order stopping them.

 

Ikenga also vowed that the party would appeal the Appeal Court judgment which nullified the Federal High Court rulling on the October 5th, 2024 local government elections in Rivers State.

 

