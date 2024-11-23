CISA kicks off historic dual location festival July 2025

Council of Igbo States in Americas (CISA) President, Dr. Josephine Uzoamaka Aguoji.

Council for Igbo States in the Americas (CISA), an organisation that promotes the rich cultural heritage, unity and development of Igbos living in the United States of America, USA, has announced a dual location format for the 12th edition of its globally acclaimed arts and cultural fiesta.

Themed “Reconnecting with our Ancestors at Igbo Landing” the event is slated to hold on the 25th and 26th July 2025 in The first leg of the annual global diaspora event slated for Brunswick and St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA; the historic site where enslaved Igbo slaves arrived in 1803.

The theme “Reconnecting with our Ancestors at Igbo Landing” celebrates resilience and heritage and promises to be an impressive celebration of Igbo cultural heritage.

In a historic and significant move, the Centre for Igbo Studies, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State, is gearing up to play to the global community as the organisers have concluded plans to bring the worldwide fiesta home to Nigeria, the first of its kind, come December 2025.

A statement by CISA Director of Publicity and Media, Chief Mathias Mgbeafulu, made available to our correspondent, stated that the date of Georgia, USA edition was disclosed by its President Dr. Mrs. Uzoamaka Aguoji, during CISA Governing Council meeting.

Throwing more light on the festival, Aguoji who is the first female president of the global body, explained that “CISA festival is a global platform for showcasing the beauty of Igbo cultural heritage, through live entertainment, delicious Igbo cuisines, arts and craft exhibitions and youths, women and men cultural performances of varying descriptions and contexts”.

She further noted that the emotion-laden reconnection and naming ceremony rituals by which African Americans of Igbo DNA are re-connected with their Igbo families remains the binding cord of the festival.

While inviting all lovers of culture to seize the opportunity to register to participate in the glamorous showcase, Aguoji emphasised that the 2025 festival “will be a unique groundbreaking cultural exposition of Ndigbo outside Nigeria.”

Aguoji had earlier in her 2024 festival address announced the plan to bring the showcase home to facilitate access for Igbos in Nigeria to fully engage with the festival, which is consistent with the “think home” philosophy of Igbo people.

Dr. Aguoji, who also wears the traditional title of Ochinudo (a peaceful leader) had pledged to work with the Igbo diaspora and other relevant agencies to promote Igbo cultural heritage worldwide.

The move, she explained, was in line with her vision for CISA built on her wealth of experience in educational administration, public service, and community life.

Aguoji averred that the highly anticipated festival is expected to draw the crème de la crème of Nigerian cultural enthusiasts, the University and representatives from various Igbo speaking communities, showcasing and celebrating the vibrant traditions and unity of the Igbo people.”