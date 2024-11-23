26.2 C
AMEA crowns Soludo’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, 2024 Media Man of the Year

by Peter Anayo0105

PAMELA EBOH, Awka  

 

The Chief Press Secretary to the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has emerged as media man of the year 2024 at the sixth Anambra Media Excellence Awards, (AMEA) held on Friday night in Awka.

 

Presenting the award to the Governor’s spokesman, Mr. Christian Aburime, the Vice President, of Nigeria Union of Journalists, South East Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi applauded his contributions towards the development of the journalism profession.

 

He acknowledged the developmental strides of the current administration of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo across all sectors of the state economy, and the efforts of Aburime in projecting them.

 

Ifesinachi also expressed optimism that Soludo will deliver more dividends of democracy to the Anambra people.

 

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Aburime who was represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Ejike Abana hailed the award organisers for playing the watch dog role of observing the giant strides of Governor Soludo and for their support to his administration.

 

While thanking the organisers for finding him worthy of the award, he said, “I feel mostly honoured and humbled about this award. I am dedicating it to the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma  Charles Soludo and the Anambra people for all their support.

 

“This award will spur me for more accomplishments. Governor Soludo has a roadmap and an agenda with a deadline to deliver on his vision of a livable and prosperous smart megacity and we will not relent in supporting his good agenda for the state.”

 

While emphasizing that journalists as purveyors of information were indispensable and very significant in the actualisation of a better society, Aburime noted that the role of journalists cannot be relegated to the background, saying that every segment of the society operated on information and intelligence gathering which the profession readily provides.

 

Led by the National president of the Association of Digital Media Core Advocacy, ADMCA, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili Udokamma, the Anambra Media Awards is the celebration of the best of the best in the journalism profession.

 

The event was graced by top government officials and prominent media practitioners in the state.

 

 

