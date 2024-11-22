Reps assure partnership with ONSA, DSS police to recover all vandalised govt assets

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has assured of its close working relationship with the Office of National Security Adviser ONSA, the Department of State Services DSS and the Nigeria Police to recover all movable and immovable government assets that have been vandalised.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Dabo Haruna Ismail who gave the assurance at the inaugural meeting of the Committee on Thursday in Abuja said that the security agencies have been duly communicated on the need to help the committee achieve it’s mandate.

He said that the National Security Adviser Mal Nuhu Rubadu, the Director-general Department of State Services DG DSS Mr Adola Ajayi and the Inspector-General of Police IGP Dr Olukayode Egbetokun have been contacted by ensure a close surveillance of all stolen assets.

He lamented that recently a greater part of the northern part of Nigeria was thrown into darkness due to the vandalisation of some power infrastructure in the states of the federation affected by vandalism.

He assured that the House Committee will make serious efforts to ensure that the nation’s public assets is protected from vandalism and other crimes

Other House Committee members, such as Hon Sadiq Abdullahi (Bauchi), Hon Esosa Iyawe (Edo) and Hon Blessing Amadi (Rivers) also pledged to ensure that the committee succeeded in its mandate.

