33.2 C
Lagos
November 22, 2024
Trending now

Public hearing on four Bills by , members House of Rep Committee…

Reps assure partnership with ONSA, DSS police to recover all vandalised govt…

Nigeria showcases Leadership in Public Relations at World Forum in Bali

N320m Fraud: Court orders revocation of bail for ex-lawmaker Nicholas Mutu over…

Book Launch the Pharmaceutical industry, drug Production in Nigeria written by Ahmed…

Community Day: Sanwo-Olu tasks residents on peaceful co-existence

NGO sensitises female students on sexual abstinence, sound education

House of Reps inaugural meeting of committee at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with Ministry of Solid Minerals, reliant agencies held…

Adaeze Ossai donates books to public schools in Enugu

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on four Bills by , members House of Rep Committee on Health-Care Services, held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo082

L—R … The  Acting  Chairman of the Committee on Health-Care Services, Hon, Bassey Akiba, The representative of the Speaker House of Preps, Hon, Obordor Mitema, member of the Committee Hon, Mudashini Adoni and Hon, Shina  Oyedeji at  A- one –day  Public Hearing, on Four Bills by, Members  House of Representative Committee on Health-Care Services, held at National Assembly in Abuja Photo: Anayo Opera.

L—R  …The Acting  Chairman of the Committee on Health-Care Services, Hon, Bassey Akiba, The representative of the Speaker House of Reps, Hon, Obordor Mitema and member of the Committee, Hon, Mudashini Adoni at  A- one –day  Public Hearing on Four Bills by, Members  House of Representative Committee on Health-Care Services, held at National Assembly in Abuja.

L—R  …The Members  of the Committee Hon, Billy  Adesuwa, Hon, Godwin Offiono, Hon, Esosa Iyawe, and The Acting  Chairman of the Committee on Health-Care Services, Hon, Bassey Akiba, at  A- one –day  Public Hearing on Four Bills by, Members  House of Representative Committee on Health-Care Services, held at National Assembly in Abuja Photo: Anayo Opera.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Chidimna Echegwusi weds Ikenna Nwosu in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Business Integrity: BoI inducts Techno Oil, May & Baker, Emzor, others into hall of fame

Peter Anayo

Service of Songs/ Night of Tributes of late Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Ubah ,died at 53 held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO