Nigeria showcases Leadership in Public Relations at World Forum in Bali

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has emphasized the vital role of public relations in amplifying Nigeria’s rich internal realities and shaping its global identity.

Speaking at the World Public Relations Forum in Bali, Indonesia, Minister Idris highlighted Nigeria’s innovative efforts to foster a unified national narrative that resonates globally.

Represented by the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Dr Ike Neliaku, the Minister shared how Nigeria’s diverse culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and resilience define its identity.

The Director, Public Relations and Protocol, Suleiman Haruna disclosed this in a press statement on Friday stating he underscored the importance of public relations in turning these strengths into a cohesive and influential national story.

“Nigeria’s identity is more than its borders; it lies in the stories we tell, the values we uphold, and the image we project to the world,” Minister Idris said.

“Public relations provides the tools to amplify our strengths and transform our diversity into unity, resonating both internally and internationally.”

He commended the NIPR for its pioneering efforts in elevating Nigeria’s image globally. Under the leadership of Dr Ike Neliaku, the NIPR has emerged as a global brand, championing innovative initiatives such as establishing the world’s first University of Public Relations, a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to education and professional excellence in the field.

Minister Idris concluded by inviting the world to join Nigeria’s story of resilience, creativity, and boundless potential. He expressed confidence that Nigeria’s collaborative spirit and innovative public relations strategies would continue to serve as a model for nations worldwide.

Prof. Justin Green, President of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management, in a welcoming remark, emphasized the importance of ethical communication in combating misinformation and managing the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence.

He also highlighted the Alliance’s commitment to professional growth, Prof. Green shared details of global research projects, including the 2024 PR and Communications Trends Report, and emphasized education as the foundation for future advancements in the profession.

Boy Kelana Soebroto, President of the Indonesian Public Relations Association (Perhumas), stressed the collective responsibility of PR professionals to maintain transparency and foster trust in an era of technological transformation.

The forum, themed “Purposeful Influence for the Common Good,” brought together leading public relations professionals from across the globe to address critical challenges and opportunities in modern communication.

The World Public Relations Forum is a gathering of global communication leaders, dedicated to exploring the evolving role of public relations in addressing societal challenges and promoting sustainable development.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2