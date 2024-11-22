Keyamo to appoint voluntary special marshals for improved airport services

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has declared plans to appoint voluntary special airport marshals to monitor staff conduct and evaluate the general condition, including the hygiene of the airports.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday issued by the minister’s special adviser on media and communications, Tunde Moshood.

Keyamo noted that the marshals are public-spirited individuals drawn from the media, non-governmental organizations and representatives of state governors, who will conduct unscheduled visits to the airports.

According to him, the airport marshals are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the accountability of airport managers who receive monthly allocations for airport maintenance.

“The Minister, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will appoint voluntary Special Airport Marshals who are resident in cities where airports are located.

“Their role will be to monitor staff conduct and assess the general hygiene and conditions of the airports.

“The voluntary Special Airport Marshals shall report directly to the Honourable Minister, who will issue necessary directives to FAAN based on their findings.

“With this initiative, the Honourable Minister will no longer rely solely on official reports from Airport Managers but will also consider independent observations from these voluntary Special Airport Marshals.

“This will bring an additional transparent layer of supervision to our airports as it will ensure that Airport Managers who receive monthly allocations for airport maintenance are held accountable for their responsibilities,” the statement read.

He stated that there will be unscheduled monthly inspections of airports across the country with key stakeholders including the ministry’s permanent secretary, the managing director of FAAN, key directors of the ministry and FAAN, and members of the senate and house committees on aviation.

The minister, however, promised to address airport staff, listen to their complaints and encourage them to uphold professionalism and serve the traveling public courteously.

He assured that the names of the appointed marshals will be publicly announced to ensure transparency and accountability.