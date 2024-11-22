Imo  Police Arrests Notorious Child  Trafficker , Recovers Three  Stolen  Children 

25.2 C
November 22, 2024
by Editor067
From  Victor Duruamaku Owerri
Operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Quick Intervention Unit have arrested a 36-year-old woman suspected  child traffick and rescued three children
According  to  an  official statement issued  Thursday evening  by the command’s spokesman ASP  Henry  Okoye, the  suspect had stolen  three  children in Anambra State before her arrest
The  statement further  explained  that the arrest followed a thorough investigation and intelligence-driven operation conducted on 20th November 2024 in Amajeke, Owerri pointing out that the children have since been safely reunited with their families.
However, the  statement added that on interrogation , the suspect confessed to her involvement in child trafficking, revealing that she works with a syndicate based in Onitsha, to whom she sells stolen children.
She further explained that her primary targets are children of unsuspecting parents in both Anambra and Imo States.
Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large. The suspect will be charged in court once the investigation is completed.
The Imo State Police Command remains committed to eradicating human trafficking and other related crimes. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Together, we can protect our children and ensure a safer community for all.

