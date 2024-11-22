Imo  Police Arrests Notorious Child  Trafficker , Recovers Three  Stolen  Children 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Quick Intervention Unit have arrested a 36-year-old woman suspected child traffick and rescued three children

According to an official statement issued Thursday evening by the command’s spokesman ASP Henry Okoye, the suspect had stolen three children in Anambra State before her arrest

The statement further explained that the arrest followed a thorough investigation and intelligence-driven operation conducted on 20th November 2024 in Amajeke, Owerri pointing out that the children have since been safely reunited with their families.

However, the statement added that on interrogation , the suspect confessed to her involvement in child trafficking, revealing that she works with a syndicate based in Onitsha, to whom she sells stolen children.

She further explained that her primary targets are children of unsuspecting parents in both Anambra and Imo States.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate still at large. The suspect will be charged in court once the investigation is completed.

The Imo State Police Command remains committed to eradicating human trafficking and other related crimes. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Together, we can protect our children and ensure a safer community for all.