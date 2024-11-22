IFEANYI UBA:TRIBUTE TO IGBO STAR, FIERY ADVOCATE OF ANIOMA QUEST.

By Senator Ned Nwoko

An emotive outpouring of mourning across Nigeria had markedly characterized the exit of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the Senate.

This poignant sense of national loss is understandable. A man of immense height took a bow.A huge vacuum looms.The nation lost a bright light. Igbos lost a peculiar son ,a sun in the land.

A saddening moment to me, a loss so deep. I lost an amazing ally.

The departed Senator Ifeanyi Uba was the first among distinguished colleagues at the 10th Nigerian Senate to visit me at my Idumuje -Ugboko country home in Aniocha North local government area of Delta state.

That was on Saturday June 1st 2024.

I have received quite a number of the most outstanding Nigerians and frontline foreign dignitaries at different times in ” Mount Ned” Tourist resorts,home to Sports University, international Golf course and other facilities .

Among the warmest I can remember was the coming of Uba. A fleeting yet fortuitous and fulfilling encounter embedded in my memory with evergreen excitement.

He came to Idumuje Ugboko with one of the largest parties an individual had ever pulled, about 100 guests- business associates, Igbo cultural delegation and political cronies.

We had a fabulous boisterous tour typical of the earthy,unrestrained exuberant persona of Uba.

Then he told me in his husky baritone voice:

“The only other place I could imagine these kind of structures is the palace of the Emir of Kano.

“We know Ned Nwoko as a unique patriot who helped Nigeria recover its money from London -Paris clubs but we did not know about his deep connection to tradition.

“I find it difficult to count all the impressive things I have seen today. This has been a very positive experience for me.

“I hope before the 10th Senate concludes, you might find a weekend to invite some of us to visit Idumuje-Ugboko”

I can still feel the echoes of his immortal words.

Uba’s brotherly camaraderie is exemplified most in my renewed quest for the creation of Anioma state.

Long before I initiated a bill at the red chambers of the National Assembly seeking Anioma for my people, the lawmaker was among the first Igbo elites to back the movement.He mobilized powerful forces and ordinary citizens of Ndigbo to support the cause with all energy,time and fiery advocacy.

He was the rallying figure who coordinated most national and state legislators from the South East for the march towards Anioma.

As a bold confidante with irrepressible spirit of possibility, he boosted my confidence to the limits.

Today I stand and bask in awe of the groundswell of goodwill propelling the Anioma agenda with national and global solidarity. A tribute to the inspiring championship of the agitation by enigmatic Uba.

An empowering pillar of encouragement and protection so formidable to embrace in our patriotic journey to actualize the undying dream of our forebears, led by iconic Sir Dennis Osadebe ,first premier of Midwest region.

A true brother and friend indeed,the late Uba had also supported all my causes at the Senate as a reliable colleague, enhancing my labour of love for Delta North and our dear Nation.

While his friendship lasted happy and humbling to me,it was never surprising. Late Senator Uba was a man who understood fellow- feeling beyond political markers, sectarian boundaries or social cleavages.

But what do you expect from a man who fondly bore the moniker “Ebube Chukwu Uzo” meaning “Placing God First” ?

In his life and times,Uba taught the world that there was no virtue better than service to God and humanity.

This he demonstrated with unwavering aplomb in his versatile engagements which encompassed Oil & Gas, Jetty Development, Bonded Terminal, Truck Park facilities, Media, Sports Development, Construction, Telecommunication, Real Estate, General Merchandise and politics.

He was kind in heart and soul, candid in thoughts and deeds. Doing good and speaking truth with the zealousness of a God-fearing sojourner.

He succeeded in his existential experience because he heightened hard work and honoured humanity, establishing philanthropy as a sacred creed.

The legacy and impact of his dedication to society would live in all time glory – job creation in thousand vocations for youths among others,home grown development of Igbo community, charitable seeds to young and old in diverse quarters, contributions to national growth and passion for a better world.

To ebullient Ifeanyi Uba,indomitable backer of the best visions,I pay my heartfelt respect.

Adieu great one!

Senator Ned Nwoko,

Delta North Senatorial District

Solicitor of Supreme Court of England and Wales.