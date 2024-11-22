Hardship: We can’t achieve anything with violence; dialogue is the solution – Chief Solomon Ogbonnia, president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos

CHIEF SOLOMON OGBONNIA is the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos. In this brief chat with ISAAC NGUMAH, he talks about the organization and other national issues. Read on:

Since the demise of Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, what is the focus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo presently?

We just had the burial of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu few days ago; we are yet to make the decision, after the NEC meeting, we are still mourning the President-General; nobody is talking about position at the moment.

Can you talk on the achievement of the organization in Lagos State since the beginning of this year?

We have done a lot, we have done health care and we have empowered some people on their businesses; we have also intervened on some people who have issues on their properties in Lagos State, and also our people are law-abiding.

Can you talk on the issuie of protest in Nigeria?

To me, it has not yielded any result; we are still in the same page and there is nothing we achieve with violence. We have leaders that are advising the President on how to tackle the hardship in the country today. Dialogue is the solution and not violence.

Can you talk on the challenge and experiences that you have gathered since the inception of your leadership?

In every leadership, there is always a challenge. The economic situation is not friendly as things are skyrocketing. It is affecting everybody, association and organizations.

What are the gestures of Igbos in Lagos State towards your leadership?

Well, there is no leadership without oppositions but I have 90 per cent of those who support me.

Tell us your innovations and plans towards the growth of the organization

By God’s grace we are working very hard to improve the lives of our members and etc

Tell us the events and functions that you have held that added value towards the growth of this organization

We have done Igbo Days, New Yam festivals and we have also exhibited our culture and traditions as well.

What can you say on the leadership of the Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu?

He did spend much on his health; he had plans to be executed but none has been executed.

What can you say on the 64 years of Nigeria’s independence celebrated last month?

Our leaders should focus on how to improve on the lives of the citizens, build social amenities and infrastructures, and create more local governments and states that will enhance more developments.

What can you say on the high cost of living in Nigeria?

We the traditional rulers are engaging the leader on how to improve the lives of the citizens.

What can you say on the release of Nnamdi Kanu?

If the President can release Nnamdi Kanu, people will not see it as being political.

For a better society