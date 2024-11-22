Government Girls Secondary School JETS Club visits NEMA Headquarters

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, in a move to encourage young Nigerians to show more interest in Disaster Risk Management, Wednesday receivedmembers of the Junior Engineers, Technicians, and Scientists (JETS) Club from Government Girls Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Birnin Kebbi, to the Agency’s headquarters.

The students were at NEMA to present their award-winning project on flood detection.

Led by their teachers, Mr. Abubakar Shehu Alkali and Mrs. Esther Audu Dabai, the students were also accompanied by Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kebbi State.

Mr. Alkali explained that the students were motivated to create the innovative project, titled: “Micro Bit Flood Detection and Alert System,” in a bid to contribute to flood management in Nigeria.

The project, he added, was entered into a competition where the students emerged as top performers in the Northwest geopolitical zone and secured the second runner-up position at the national level.

He further explained the aim of the project to mitigate flood risks by providing early warning alerts through mobile applications and other communication platforms.

The students demonstrated how the innovation works.

In her response, Mrs. Zubaida Umar commended the students for their dedication to disaster management and their success in both the zonal and national competitions. She encouraged them to continue developing local solutions to flooding, emphasizing the importance of local actions in disaster management.

Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, in his remark, praised the students for their achievements, highlighting them as evidence of the Kebbi State Government’s commitment to education.

He assured the students of continued support to help them aim even higher.

This visit underscores the crucial role that young minds play in solving real-world challenges and emphasizes the need to nurture innovation and creativity among students.

