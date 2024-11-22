Community Day: Sanwo-Olu tasks residents on peaceful co-existence

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on all Community Associations to promote peace and unity within their communities, emphasizing the importance of working together to safeguard the progress of the state.

He made the call during the 2024 Community Day celebration, held at the Police College in Ikeja and organized by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development.

The theme of this year’s event was “Stronger Together: Building a Resilient Community.”

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted that the annual event has become a key platform for recognizing the invaluable contributions of community development bodies across Lagos.

He stressed the need for peaceful co-existence, particularly in light of global challenges, and urged Lagosians to remain united, regardless of their religious, cultural, or social backgrounds.

“As we celebrate today, I urge all Lagosians, represented by the over 5,000 Community Development Associations here, to continue supporting our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Lagos.

“Let us stay vigilant and united against any actions that may jeopardize our investments, infrastructure, or heritage. The consequences of destabilization would be devastating for all of us”, the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people and ensuring their voices are heard.

He emphasized that the theme of the event aligned with the Lagos Resilience Strategy, which seeks to create a stronger, more adaptable city capable of overcoming both local and global challenges.

In his remarks, the governor outlined several initiatives his administration has undertaken over the past five years to help Lagosians adapt to economic and social pressures.

These include the EKO CARES programme, designed to cushion the impact of economic reforms, a 25% reduction in BRT transportation fares, a 35% wage increase for civil servants, and other targeted interventions to support the people.

“Through these innovative policies and interventions, we are working to mitigate the effects of both global and local economic challenges on our citizens,” Sanwo-Olu explained.

“Additionally, we have established the Non-Partisan Special Dispensation Advisory Council, which includes human rights activists, religious leaders, youth representatives, and members of opposition parties. This council ensures that our intervention programs are inclusive, fair, and effective.”

In his welcome address, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Rural Development, Dr. Nurudeen Yekini, praised the vital role of Community Development Associations (CDAs) as key stakeholders in the socio-economic development of Lagos.

He highlighted the administration’s investments in critical infrastructure projects, including rural roads, electrification.

