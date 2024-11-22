Book Launch the Pharmaceutical industry, drug Production in Nigeria written by Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai held in Lagos

L-r… President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm. Ibrahim Tanko Ayuba; Chairman of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Pharm. (Hajiya) Wosilat O. Giwa; Director General (NAFDAC) Prof Moji Adeyeye; former Minister of Education, Senator, Malam Ibrahim Shekaru; Chief launcher, CEO Katchey Company Limited Dr. Mrs. Kata Isa; Chairman of the Occasion Former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Author of the Book, former President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai, during the Book Launch ‘ the Pharmaceutical industry and drug Production in Nigeria ‘ held in Lagos on 21/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chief launcher, CEO Katchey Company Limited Dr. Mrs Kata Isa; with Author of the Book, former President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) , Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai.

L-r …Chairman of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Pharm. (Hajiya) Wosilat O. Giwa; with Director General (NAFDAC) Prof Moji Adeyeye.

L-r …Chairman of the occasion Former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; Major General Sohail Ahmad Khan (Rtd) High Commissioner of Pakistan in Nigeria; Book Review President of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, Prof Lere Baale.

L-r… Chairman/CEO, Embassy Pharmaceutical Sir Nnamdi Obi with Publisher and Managing Director of Pharmanews, (Sir) Ifeanyi Atueyi.

R-L … Engr Dr. Humphrey Igwilo, his wife Distinguished Prof. Cecilia lgwilo.

L-r …Group Chairman NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smart with DG NIPSS, Kuru Prof Ayo Omotayo.

L-r Managing Partner, NAEM Consulting, Elijah Mohammed PHD; Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Pharm. Olumide Akintayo, both Past President of (PSN).

R-L… Former Minister of Education, Senator, Malam Ibrahim Shekaru exchanging greetings with the Chairman of the occasion Former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi; Author of the Book, former President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) ,Ahmed Ibrahim Yakasai.

Cross Section of the guests during the Book Launch ‘The Pharmaceutical Industry and Drug Production in Nigeria ‘ held at Sheraton Hotel Ikeja in Lagos on 21/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

