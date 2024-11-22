Adaeze Ossai donates books to public schools in Enugu

Nigerian philanthropist Adaeze Ossai donated new books to schools in Ezimo and Imilike, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, as part of her Merry Readers Club project. The books were selected based on the students’ requests.

On her mission to revolutionize education in Enugu State. Her innovative Merry Readers Club project is inspiring young learners to develop a love for reading and learning.

Recently, Ossai visited community schools in Ezimo and Imilike, Udenu Local Government Area, to engage with students and enhance the program’s impact. Her interactions with the students were enlightening, as she listened to their ideas and concerns.

During her visit, Ossai donated new books to the schools, carefully selected based on the students’ requests. This gesture sparked excitement and enthusiasm among the young learners, who eagerly devoured the new reading materials.

To make learning more engaging and fun, Ossai introduced educational games and activities. The students participated with zeal, and winners received stationery and reading accessories. This approach not only fosters a love for reading but also encourages healthy competition and teamwork.

Ossai’s Merry Readers Club project is a beacon of hope for Enugu State’s education sector. By providing access to books and creating a supportive environment, the club helps bridge the gap in education and empowers young people to reach their full potential.

The project’s impact is evident in the students’ enthusiasm and eagerness to learn. Ossai’s dedication to education and youth development has made a significant difference in Enugu State, instilling a love for reading and learning that will last a lifetime.

The Merry Readers Club is a shining example of the power of philanthropy and the impact it can have on communities.

Adaeze Ossai’s commitment to education is a testament to her unwavering dedication to empowering young people. Through the Merry Readers Club project, she is helping shape the future of Enugu State, one reader at a time.