2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with Ministry of Solid Minerals, reliant agencies held in Abuja

L-R … Member House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals, Aliyu Mustapha deputy chairman of the committee Hon Sunday Makanjuola and the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Jonathan Gaza during the 2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and Reliant Agencies, held at National Assembly in Abuja, Photo: Anayo Opera.

L-R … Members House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals, Hon Kama Nkemkanma; Hon Aliyu Mustapha; deputy chairman of the committee Hon Sunday Makanjuola and the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Jonathan Gaza during the 2024 Budget Appraisal, Meeting with the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and Reliant Agencies, held at National Assembly in Abuja… Photo: Anayo Opera.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2