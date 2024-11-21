Wike vows to transform Abuja, prioritizes satellite towns, rural devt

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his resolve to making waves in Abuja with his commitment to ensuring all areas, including satellite towns, benefit from governance.

Speaking during a recent inspection of projects in Bwari and kwali Area Council, Wike expressed his amazement at the progress made on road projects, particularly in Kwaita and Yangoji-Sukuku road .

“When we went to Kwaita, you can see how long the road is, and we are now in Yangoji -Sukuku road. I can’t believe what I’ve seen. But I thank almighty God that Renewed Hope Agenda is alive and working”

Wike praised the contractors’ quality work, despite the challenges posed by heavy rains this year. He assured that funding won’t be a problem, ensuring the projects’ timely completion.

“On the performance of the contractors, you know we had heavy rains this year, and we gave them December to complete this project, but you can see the level of job they have done, quality job, and this is in the rural area”

“I’m very much impressed with all the contractors from Dutse. Where the SCC is working.Then we got to Ushafa in Bwari. Then we now went to Kwaita, and we are here now. I’m really impressed, very much impressed”

The Minister emphasized the importance of government support for committed contractors, making the people happy.

Wike’s vision for Abuja extends beyond road infrastructure. He’s passionate about transforming the city into a smart city, prioritizing development in satellite towns and rural areas.

The Minister said his administration has made significant strides in infrastructure development, urban renewal, security enhancement, environmental sustainability, agricultural production, and citizen engagement.

“I’m sure it is good that all of us are touring and seeing what is on ground, and not being told stories. I’m sure you can see farms, expanse of land for farming. If government can capitalize on this, we won’t be talking about food security. So I’m quite impressed, very much impressed”, the Minister said.

Wike’s leadership has fostered a sense of ownership among Abuja’s citizens, promising a bright future for the capital territory. With President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Wike is determined to leave a lasting impact on Abuja’s socio-economic landscape.