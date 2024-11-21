Umahi hands over supervisory role of ministry’s agencies to Goronyo

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr Nweze David Umahi, has officially introduced and handed over to the Minister of State, Muhammad Bello Goronyo, the supervisory authority of the two agencies under the ministry, the Federal Road Management Agency (FERMA) and the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGoF).

Umahi’s handing over ceremony during his meeting with the management of the two agencies in Abuja on Thursday, also had in attendance the members of the board of FERMA.

The minister appreciated President Bola Tinubu for sending Goronyo to help him in handling the affairs of the agencies under the Ministry, especially that of FERMA, which has a lot of direct impact on relieving the sufferings of the masses.

He urged the Management and Board to be patriotic in carrying out their national assignments, saying “put the nation and fear of God first in all you do; if you don’t put God and the people first in all you do, the money you make will go to nought.”

Umahi, however, urged them to advocate for an increased budget to enable them to achieve their expected tasks, while promising his continual support to the Minister of State to ensure he succeeds in his national assignment.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State, Mohammad Goronyo reiterated his appreciation to Mr President for reassigning him to a capable hand like Engr. Umahi, whom he described as a man with a vast wealth of experience, intelligence, patriotism, and passion for the job; a result-oriented personality: attributes worthy of emulation.

He urged the Staff, Management and Board of the Agencies to extend the same support given to the Minister to him, so that, together, success will be achieved.

Goronyo assured the audience of his open door policy to everyone with innovative ideas, so as to serve the purposes for which they were established.

The Director-General of FERMA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi and the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Abdulganiyu Adebomehin, as well as the South-East Representative on the Board of FERMA, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, separately promised, on behalf of the Agencies, to work in collaboration with the Ministers in order to serve the entire nation efficiently and committedly, as well as strive to achieve the priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also in attendance were the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, Yakubu Adam Kofarmata and Directors of the Ministry.

After the formal introduction and handing over ceremony, the Minister of State held a maiden Management meeting with the Agencies, where he drummed up the idea of creating innovative financing models to free up their dependence on budgetary resources from the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, he also asked the Chief Executive Officers of the two entities to furnish him with their work plans, as well as itineraries for familiarisation visits.