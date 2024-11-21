Seplat Energy JV paving the way for educational development in Nigeria

By Victor Duruamaku

Education is said to be the propeller of all round of any country hence developing nations give education priority attention

Such nations put out Clarion calls to all stake holders to help develop their economy through doing all in their purview to work on and improve on the education sector. This is however was done in the spirit of education is power

According to a renowned educationists Dr Paul Amaechi, most developed countries of the world imbibed education first to be where they are today giving credence to education

However, Seplat Energy being a prominent stakeholder in education development has been putting in so much resources to develop education sector in Nigeria

It is on record that most engagements of the oil company, centred on education. Seplat Energy has been able to sponsor and organise programme for Educational institutions in Nigeria

Of recent, Seplat Energy hosted a maiden edition of PEARLs Quiz competition in Imo state to inspire academic excellence

This particular event which came up Friday, November, 15, 2024, featured various secondary schools students in Imo state which took part in educational events at the ceremony

Seplat Energy, as a leading Nigerian Independent energy company and in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited ( NNPC ) successfully concluded the maiden edition of the Seplat Energy PEARLs Quiz competition in Imo state

The event was a landmark initiative aimed at fostering academic excellence and interlectual growth debuted in the eastern region with an outstanding display of knowledge, resilience and competition

During the event, however, a total of 71 secondary schools across Imo State participated culminating in a thrilling grand finale on that day November 25, 2024

In that event, Concorde Model secondary school Owerri emerged as champions with 54 points narrowly defeating Mountain Crest secondary school New Owerri which scoured 51 points

Further, in third place Nnuola International secondary school Owerri west earned 60 points to triumph over community secondary school Mbieri which finished with 42 points

Seplat Energy in conjunction with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited NNPC richly rewarded the winners for their exceptional performance as Concorde Model secondary school received the sum of N5million for.a school project while each of it’s three representatives was awarded the sum of N100,000

Also, the Mountain Crest Secondary school earned N3Million for a school project with it’s representatives receiving the sum of N75,000 each and Nnuola international secondary school received N1M, with N50,000 for each representatives

Speaking at the occasion, through the Base Manager Eastern Asset, Mr Emmanuel Otokhone the Managing Director of the Eastern Asset Seplat Energy, Ibi -Ada underscored Seplat Energy’s commitment to education

She noted, ” the PEARLs Quiz programme is more than a competition” adding, ” it is a beacon of hope and opportunity”

The Managing Director explained that at Seplat Energy, ” we firmly believe that investing in education is investing in the future of our Nation” explaining that through this initiative Seplat Energy aim to nurture critical thinking and academic excellence in Nigerian youths

This landmark event, however attracted key stakeholders in education including secondary school students and their teachers, government officials, media representatives and representatives from Seplat Energy, NNPC Upstream investment Management services NUIMS, the Nigerian Midstream and Down stream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMOPRA) and administrators from the Imo state ministry of education

In appreciation, students expressed excitement and gratitude to the champions, Ifeomu Adaugoh of Concorde Model secondary school Owerri stating, ” we are over joyed and grateful to Seplat Energy and NNPC for this life changing opportunity”

Also appreciating the organisers of the event, Mounting Crest Secondary school representative Iwunze Elizabeth shared their pride in their achievements, saying, ” we aimed for the first place but are still proud of our efforts, thank you Seplat Energy and NNPC for this wonderful opportunity”

Exhibiting the collaboration of the state government in the event, Imo state Commissioner for Education prof John cliff Nwadike expressed the government’s profound gratitude to Seplat Energy and NNPC for this wonderful initiative

The Commissioner, who spoke through the Permanent secretary, Chinyere Ibeh Esq, said, ” Imo state government is happy and appreciative of what you, Seplat Energy and NNPC have done today”

According to him, this competition has brought an unprecedented opportunity for many students particularly those from the schools outside the Owerri Municipality