Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

Senate confirms Oloworaran as PenCom’s DG

by Editor058

.Senate confirms Oloworaran as Substantive PENCOM DG

Ignatius Okorocha,Abuja

The Senate on Thursday at plenary confirmed the nomination of Omolola Oloworaran for appointment as the Director General of the National Pension Commission.( PENCOM).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had last month , written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the nominee.

The resolution of the Senate was sequel to its consideration and adoption of the Report of its Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North) in his presentation said the Committee observed that the nominee possessed the requisite legal requirement specified under the provisions of sections 19 (2), (5)(6), and 26 of the Pension Reform Act-2014, Act No. 4 necessary for appointment to the position of Director-General of the National Pension Commission.

He added that as of the time of this report, there is no objection against Oloworaran’s appointment .

According to him, the Committee established both in fact and in law that, the nominee, has satisfied the requisite requirements and “is hereby affirmed to be qualified, fit and proper person suitable for appointment as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission.”

The Senate accordingly Senators approved the nomination of Oloworaran for appointment as the Director General of PENCOM when the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over plenary, put the recommendation of the Committee to voice vote against the nomination of the Nominee for the appointment as the Director-General of the National Pension Commission.

