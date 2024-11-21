Sen. Ifeanyi Uba’s burial : Anambra police, vigilante group in bloody clash, patrol vehicle razed

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Anambra police command has confirmed and clarified the unexpected bloody shooting incident that took place on Wednesday at about 7:00 p. m. in Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi Road.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, (SP), Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the shooting incident saying that the local security operatives in the area mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire at them.

He, however, emphasised that the attack on the operatives was not from non state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

He explained that preliminary information showed that security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

According to him, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was unfortunately razed down.

“Two innocent passers-by were injured and taken to hospital. The Command sues for calm to allow for investigations into the incident.

“Meanwhile, Joint Security Forces have been deployed to ensure Nnewi is calm throughout the burial ceremony of the late senator who represented Anambra South in the red chamber.

As at the time of filing this report, palpable fear still gripped residents of the area sequel to ugly incidents that has happened recently in the town.