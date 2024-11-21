34.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Umahi hands over supervisory role of ministry’s agencies to Goronyo

Ohaneze commends FCAI Provost, traditional ruler for outstanding performance, peace building

Police dislodge vandals at Rivers Seaport, insist security of national assets key…

Sen. Ifeanyi Uba’s burial : Anambra police, vigilante group in bloody clash,…

Breaking: Finland police arrest Simon Ekpa over alleged terrorism

Goldenline Int’l schools, graduation/ prize giving day held in Lagos

 Realnews 12th Anniversary lecture, investiture into the hall of Fame held in…

6 Brigade convene peace talks with stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA

INNOSON to build automobile engineering center, hostel at Igbariam University

Kwara govt, stakeholders hail FG over digital economy, e-governance bill as players…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Sen. Ifeanyi Uba’s burial : Anambra police, vigilante group in bloody clash, patrol vehicle razed

by Peter Anayo060

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

Anambra police command has confirmed and clarified the unexpected bloody shooting incident that took place on Wednesday at about 7:00 p. m. in Izuchukwu junction, Nnobi/Nnewi Road.

 

The command’s Public Relations Officer, (SP), Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the shooting incident saying that the local security operatives in the area mistook the police operatives as unfriendly forces and opened fire at them.

 

He, however, emphasised that the attack on the operatives was not from non state actors or any attempt to disrupt the burial of late Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah.

 

He explained that preliminary information showed that security operatives on investigation trailed a suspect to a security checkpoint before the gun duel ensued.

 

According to him, bullets hit the fuel tank of the Toyota Venza Sedan carrying the men, and it was unfortunately razed down.

 

“Two innocent passers-by were injured and taken to hospital. The Command sues for calm to allow for investigations into the incident.

 

“Meanwhile, Joint Security Forces have been deployed to ensure Nnewi is calm throughout the burial ceremony of the late senator who represented Anambra South in the red chamber.

 

As at the time of filing this report, palpable fear still gripped residents of the area sequel to ugly incidents that has happened recently in the town.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Sanwo-Olu performs ground breaking of 18-floor Ibom Towers in Lagos

Editor

Sustainable Agricultural Business : MAAN President, Bello Abubakar Arnold Calls For Government

Editor

Court orders repatriation of 270 Nigerians detained in Ethiopian prison

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO