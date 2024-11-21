Sanwo-Olu presents over N2.3trn budget estimates today

BRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will today present a budget size of N2.3 trillion to the Lagos State House of Assembly for the year 2025.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this in a statement he personally signed.

Omotoso said, “Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will present the Y2025 Appropriation Bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, 2025, at noon.

“The budget, themed Budget of Sustainability” is a blueprint for continuity, resilience and prosperity for Lagosians. It is structured around five key pillars, including Infrastructure Sustainability, Economic Diversification, and Institutional Reforms.

“Mr. Governor is expected to present an ambitious budget above the N2.3 Trillion approved for Y2024.”