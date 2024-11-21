25.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Kenyon International CEO Appointed to Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa Advisory…

Strategic Alliances Will Drive Financial Inclusion and Innovation, Says Remita MD at…

Accord party expels presidential candidate,13 others for anti-party activities. 

Sanwo-Olu presents N2.3 Trillion budget estimates today

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 21,2024

Boost for Nigeria’s Oil Production, As NNPC’s Utapate Crude Grade Hits Global…

Tinubu sacks Nnamdi Azikiwe University Council, VC, Registrar

Okpebholo dissolves Edo varsities’ governing councils, sacks hospital mgts

Wike vows to transform Abuja, prioritizes satellite towns, rural devt

Seplat Energy JV paving the way for educational development in Nigeria

Champion Newspapers LTD
Business & Economy

Sanwo-Olu presents N2.3 Trillion budget estimates today

by Editor072

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will today present a budget size of N2.3bn to the Lagos State House of Assembly for year 2025.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso disclosed this in a statement he personally signed.

Omotoso said, “Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will present the Y2025 Appropriation Bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, 2025, at noon.

“The budget, themed Budget of Sustainability” is a blueprint for continuity, resilience and prosperity for Lagosians. It is structured around five key pillars, including Infrastructure Sustainability, Economic Diversification, and Institutional Reforms.

“Mr. Governor is expected to present an ambitious budget above the N2.3 Trillion approved for Y2024.”

Related posts

Access Bank UK to acquire Mauritius-based AfrAsia Bank

Peter Anayo

BUA Industries secures US$200 million Facility from Afrexim Bank to support Expansion Plans

Editor

NDDC 2024 budget and funding legacy projects

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO