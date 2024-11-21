Reps vow to ensure oversight of livestock sector for economic transformation

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Livestock Development has vowed to ensure that through proper oversight of the parastatals, agencies, colleges and research institutes, there ‘ll be a leapfrog in the livestock sector of the nation for economic transformation.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon Olawale Raji gave this assurance in an address at the inaugural meeting of the House Committee on Wednesday at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He informed invited stakeholders that on 2nd of October 2024 at plenary the House Speaker Hon.Tajudeen Abbas announced the creation of the House Committee on Livestock Development, consequent upon the creation of The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development by Mr. President, as the first step towards the implementation of the recommendation of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Development.

The lawmaker said that it is unfortunate that the livestock sector has not received the due attention by successive administrations despite its huge potential and contribution to our economy.

He further noted that the annual production in the livestock sector is estimated at 563 million chickens, 58 million cattle, 124 million goats, 60 million sheep and 16 million pigs.

He also noted that even though Nigeria is the leading livestock producer in West Africa, we are far from meeting our consumption needs resulting in the expenditure of huge amounts of foreign exchange on importation of livestock products that could be easily produced in the country.

According to him, the livestock sector is ripe for transformation, offering pathways to food security, economic diversification, and wealth creation.

The House Committee he said is committed to ensuring that there is proper oversight of the Ministry responsible for Livestock Development in Nigeria notably departments, parastatals, agencies, colleges, and research institutes.

He enjoined members of the newly created committee consisting of experienced lawmakers in the six geo-political zones of the country to put in their best to ensure that the committee’s mandate by the House is achieved.