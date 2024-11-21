Rehabilitation Camp identifies problems of drug addiction

Drug addiction has become a major societal menace ravaging our young people, resulting in emotional instability, financial bankruptcy and loss of focus and direction in life. This has left many families in tears, both rich and poor.

This was the submission of a Rehabilitation Camp organized recently in Ajah Lagos State by the Daughters of Zion Prayer Network (DOZ) in conjunction with The Lord’s Worshipers Assembly (TLWA) for young adults who going through drug addiction challenges.

In order to address this hydra-headed challenge of drug addiction, an intensive six days Rehabilitation Camp was opened on Monday, October 28, 2024 with the first registrant being an 11-year old boy who started smoking at age seven (he learnt this from his father).

It was a 7am – 7pm camp programme which started daily with prayers, praise and worship sessions, the Word, exhortations, counselling sessions (one on one), prayers and refreshments (both light and solid food and drinks).

Ministers (pastors and counsellors) from far and near were in attendance attending to each everyday. On Wednesday, October 30th, a mental health expert, who was on ground, addressed the specific needs of the participants and also counselled them.

They included: Vessel Precious Okpala, Mr. Davies Echegwisi, Rev. Athan Nwogbe, Pastor Ndukwe Chukwu, Pastor Ayoade Akinwale and other resource persons from Goldenline School. Also in attendance was a Mental Health Expert Mrs. Nneka Iwunze.

A Whatsapp group was created for them so that they can easily be reached, their questions and concern taken, their well-being and progress monitored daily.

The Guest Speaker, Mr. Davies Echegwisi, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Davichi Farmtech, who claimed to be a friend of the house, spoke to the new converts and those who God has transformed their lives during the week.

According to Mr.Echegwisi, from the testimonies, a wonderful transformation took place, adding that a lot of young people who are into drugs, have lost hope and are living carelessly. “The power of God touched them during the last crusade. They were brought together to be empowered by the Holy Spirit, nurtured in their new Christian life and trained with skills for rehabilitation. This is to turn their lives around for greatness. It is a thing of joy to see these young people whose destinies were at stake being transformed by the power of God”.

Stating that drug abuse is epidemic, ravaging the entire nation, he added that gambling, prostitution, among others caused much arm as a lot of young people have been enslaved into bad habits that are destroying their lives.

“We tag them as future leaders of the nation. When you lose them, the whole country is in trouble. What the Lord’s Worshippers Assembly is doing in this direction, impacting the young people is worthy of commendation that most of us need to be part of and identify with.

“It is a rehabilitation programme, it has to be sustained. It is not even a one week programme because if you abandon them, they will relax. The programme had to be structured in a way that you keep empowering them and training them to acquire the necessary skills in life to enable them find fulfillment. All hands need to be on deck for this. This is just part one. The programme has to be sustained. They need to be well mentored, trained and exposed to opportunities”, Echegwisi further stated.

Two of the rehabilitated people who spoke, testified to how they have been transformed through the Camp, eulogizing the laudable efforts of the organizers.

In his remarks, the 33-year-old Interior Decoration Master, Lucky Barak from Rivers State, described the rehabilitation programme as amazing. “I really like, I was invited by a friend, my colleague we work in the same place. The programme is quite different; I saw what I have never seen. I saw my life transformed; I smoke very well and took alcohol as I was coming to this place. The woman of God ministered to me, prayed with me and also did counselling. I saw that many things in my life have changed. The situation of the country can make you do what you are not supposed to do. It was a wicked friend of mine that introduced me to smoking Indian hemp and taking alcohol. My life has changed since Monday; am not thinking of testing because am now a new born baby. When I mean I am now a new-born baby, am now a new child of God. So, am not even thinking of going back to go and test it. The message was i have to tell this people that this God is so amazing and he is a great God he also a truthful God he has never disappoint anyone, I have a friend by the special grace of God with the spirit I saw in me I will do my best and i promise to win soul for God.

Another rehabilitated person, Joseph Cosmas Ajabi from Cross River State, stated: “I am 17 by age; I came to Nigeria on1st October 2023. I was staying in Ghana; I was staying in the village, things were not going well with me in the village. They were tormenting me. What I didn’t want to do was what they wanted me to do. They wanted me to fight my fatherland. I am the only son; I have four sisters. Actually, I trekked from village to Ogoja; the thing got me angry. So, as I was trekking, I didn’t know how I reached Ogoja, I called my senior sister who lives in Lagos. I stayed with her but she started maltreating me. When I was staying with my sister, I was not doing any job. I schooled in Ghana; I stopped at Primary Six. My sister didn’t want me to go to school while I was staying there. I met Emmanuel to who I explained everything to. He then asked whether I liked selling ice cream and I replied yes. I went back to inform my sister who said I should do whatever I liked.

“The next day I started selling ice-cream and I started smoking. When I was staying with Uncle’s wife at Ghana, she was selling ogogoro that is alcoholic drink; not the one in sachet, but the one in bottle. We poured it inside cup and we drank. She was selling ponmo; so, we used ponmo to clean our mouth after drinking it. I started drinking around eight years and smoking from childhood. My uncle used to do it, so I used to see him how he did it. He had one he usually chewed; so, we used to chew that one to mke us high more than the one we smoke. My uncle at Ghana sold igbo (hemp) but he stopped. I don’t smoke but I chew weed it just like marijuana; chewing it makes one high; someone can sleep for two days. When I come to Lagos, it was Emmanuel that was taking me to that place they sell cigarette and alcoholic drink. I told him I didn’t like it.

On Sunday, November 3 during the thanksgiving service, many of them testified of how their lives have taken a turn for the better because of the programme.

They expressed their gratitude and appreciated the chief host, Pastor Mrs. Helen Nkwo for how God has used her to change their lives. Furthermore, most of them indicated interest in joining and serving in the church’s various departments which include the media, choir, intercessory, cleaning and hospitality, etc

At the end of the programme, 30 addiction cases were handled – one child, two ladies and 27 young men.

The participants received gift items which included new clothes and a Bible each. Those with bushy hair were shaved and by the end of the programme, they were all seen looking cleaner and better than they were before, to the amazement of all who knew them.

This transformation movement recorded over 90 per cent success and efforts are being made to hold the next camp.

