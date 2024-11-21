34.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Goldenline Int’l schools, graduation/ prize giving day held in Lagos

 Realnews 12th Anniversary lecture, investiture into the hall of Fame held in…

6 Brigade convene peace talks with stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA

INNOSON to build automobile engineering center, hostel at Igbariam University

Kwara govt, stakeholders hail FG over digital economy, e-governance bill as players…

Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili , APWEN President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim,…

Sanwo-Olu presents over N2.3trn budget estimates today

New chapter for Nigerians in Diaspora

Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

Agric Ministry partner CRASON to reward excellence at 6th edition of Annual…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

 Realnews 12th Anniversary lecture, investiture into the hall of Fame held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0107

L-r… Representative of Former Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority, (Ms  Hadiza  Usman ). Hajjia Amina Aliyu; Former Chief of Staff to President  Muhammadu  Buhari, Prof  Ibrahim Gambari; Country representative UN Women, Ms Beatrice Eyong; Executive President, Policy Center for the New South Rabat  Morocco, Dr. Karim Ei Aynaoui; Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Managing Director  Amal Technologies Limited, Engr Shehu  Tijiani. during the 12th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 7/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Zonal Commanding Officer RS2 Lagos, Assistant Corps Marshal Adeoye Irelewuyi; presenting a  Plague to Former Chief of Staff to President  Muhammadu  Buhari, Prof  Ibrahim Gambari; Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo.

Keynote address, Executive President, Policy Center for the New South Rabat  Morocco, Dr. Karim Ei Aynaoui, addressing the guest.

Cross Section of the participants during the 12th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame.

L-r …Director-General of the Nigerian Space Agency (NASRDA) Dr Halilu Shaba Ahmad;  former, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian Newspaper, Mr Martins Oloja; Managing Editor/Chief Executive  Officer  The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo.

Left …Former Chief of Staff to President  Muhammadu  Buhari, Prof  Ibrahim Gambari, exchanging greetings with the Publisher of Pride Magazine Nigeria (Print and Online).  Nze, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe (right) ; Country representative UN Women, Ms Beatrice Eyong  (middle).

L-r… Former Chief of Staff to President  Muhammadu  Buhari, Prof  Ibrahim Gambari;  Country representative UN Women, Ms Beatrice Eyong; Executive President, Policy Center for the New South Rabat  Morocco, Dr. Karim Ei Aynaoui; Managing Director  Amal Technologies Limited,Engr Shehu  Tijiani.

L-R… Editor-in-Chief of The Next Edition newspaper, Victoria Ibanga, presenting a Plaque to   Managing Director  Amal Technologies Limited, Engr Shehu  Tijiani;  Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo.

L-r  Manager, Directorate, Social Communications Catholic Archdiocese of LagosTony Agbugba; RevFr. David Kehinde Akala and Nnanke Harry Willie.

L-r …CEO at Centre for Financial Journalism, Dr. Ray Echebiri;  Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Director Public Affairs Mr. Reuben Muoka, during the 12th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews Hall of Fame, on  Africa in World Shifting Geopolitics; Artificial intelligence, Natural Resources,  held at Sheraton hotel in Lagos on 7/11/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 15,2024

Editor

Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr. Benedict Ukadike ,@ 77 years held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 8,2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO