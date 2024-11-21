Public hearing on Fed. Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda, members of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru and Hon. Yusuf Rabiyu, during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. Photo PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.
L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda and a member of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2