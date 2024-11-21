30.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Sanwo-Olu presents over N2.3trn budget estimates today

New chapter for Nigerians in Diaspora

Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

Agric Ministry partner CRASON to reward excellence at 6th edition of Annual…

Reps vow to ensure oversight of livestock sector for economic transformation

Public hearing on Fed. Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education on Four Bills,…

Inaugural meeting, members House of Rep Committee on livestock development held in…

4th edition of Lagos Creative Enterprise Week organised by Pride Creative Enterprise…

Kenyon International CEO Appointed to Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa Advisory…

Strategic Alliances Will Drive Financial Inclusion and Innovation, Says Remita MD at…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing on Fed. Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo093

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda, members of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru and Hon. Yusuf Rabiyu, during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. Photo  PHOTO:  ANAYO OPARA.

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda and a member of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 12,2024

Editor

Book Launch ‘Power of the Man’ written by Dr Ray Echebiri in honour of Prof Charles Soludo held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Bright Chimezie Foundation targets 1000 households with empowerment support

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO