Public hearing on Fed. Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda, members of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru and Hon. Yusuf Rabiyu, during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. Photo PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.

L-R: Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Hon. Fu’ad Kayode Laguda and a member of the Committee, Hon. Jerimiah Umoru during a public hearing on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education on Four Bills, held at the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday. PHOTO: ANAYO OPARA.