Police dislodge vandals at Rivers Seaport, insist security of national assets key to sustainable blue economy

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Eastern Ports in Rivers State, Mr Moshood Jimoh, says the security of national assets is key to a sustainable blue economy. He has therefore dislodged vandals at Rivers ports.

Jimoh stated this on Thursday in Port Harcourt, at a conference tagged ‘Advancing Global Logistics in the blue economy’ organized by the ‘Coalition of Maritime Journalists Association of Nigeria’ (COMJAN).

The conference was targeted at galvanising stakeholders’ collaboration in the preservation of the nation’s marine economy

Represented by his assistant, AC Remy Obirieze, the Commissioner said that the police in collaboration with sister agencies had recorded several arrests and prosecution of suspected criminals in connection with vandalism of port installations.

”We would continue to harness our strength as well as collaborate with other agencies to build a formidable force against vandals and criminal elements at our seaports,” he said.

Mr Mustapha Hashim, Area 1 Comptroller, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) commended COMJAN for the conference which he said would further engender synergy amongst stakeholders.

Represented by his deputy, DC Ezenwa Ifeyinwa, the Comptroller said that the NCS would continue to build bridges between maritime business operators and policy makers to enhance the ease of business.

Mr Anselm Okechuku, Onne chapter Chairman, of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) also urged the federal government to focus on improving road infrastructures at the Eastern ports.

Describing the popular FOT roundabout linking the Onne port as a deathtrap, Okechuku called for urgent rehabilitation to curb mishaps.

He commended the Nigeria Customs Service for initiating seamless documentation procedures and urged the federal government to rehabilitate road networks at the ports to complement customs initiatives.

Earlier in his address, Mr Ralph John, COMJAN President urged the business community to begin to harness inherent potentials in the blue economy to enhance the nation’s GDP.