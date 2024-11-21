25.2 C
Okpebholo dissolves Edo varsities’ governing councils, sacks hospital mgts

by Editor075

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of all state-owned tertiary institutions, including Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

The governor has also approved the disengagement of the management staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, with immediate effect.

Both approvals were conveyed in a government special announcement dated November 20, 2024, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Governor, Fred Itua.

The statement read, “It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the dissolution of the governing councils of all state-owned tertiary Institutions in Edo State with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, all affected members of the governing councils of all State-owned tertiary Institutions are to hand over all government properties in their possession to their respective heads of the institutions.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that Governor Okpebholo has approved the disengagement of the management Staff of Edo Specialist Hospital and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, with immediate effect.

“In view of the above, the management staff of the aforementioned hospitals are to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior officers in their various Institutions.”

