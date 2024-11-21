Ohaneze commends FCAI Provost, traditional ruler for outstanding performance, peace building

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo has commended the Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Ishiagu, FCAI, Ebonyi State, Dr. Michael Okoronkwo for his outstanding performance, leadership qualities and humanitarian services to the less privileged.

The Ebonyi State President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Peter Mbam made the disclosure when a delegation of the group paid a courtesy visit to the Provost at the College in Ishiagu.

Dr. Mbam said that among the numerous achievements enumerated by the Provost includes the procurement of over 15 Tricycles to be distributed to some less privileged people free of charge,

Others include the newly constructed student Center, Admission center, Lecture halls, many animal training centers and the ongoing multimillion naira students lecture hall that is located at the entrance gate of the school.

Dr. Mbam commended the Provost for the numerous employment opportunities given to many academic and non academic staff of the institution adding that the gesture has been concluded and the deserving beneficiaries collecting their appointment letters in the institution.

He stated that the organization brainstormed on the deserving title that should be accorded to Dr. Okoronkwo adding that after its deliberation, the organization resolved to honour the Provost with the title of “OZUO OHA NRI 1 OF EBONYI STATE, which he said was done without delay.

Reacting, the Provost thanked the visitors for honouring him with such a prestigious title and promised to do more as the reward for good work is more work.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo also paid a visit to his HRH, Eze Gabriel Uzoma Okoro, Odu 11 of Ihie Autonomous Community.

The organization commended the traditional ruler for his honesty and tenacity in ensuring that the right thing is done in society.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo wishes to commend Eze Gabriel Okoro for his honesty and dedication towards the development of Ishiagu Kingdom.

“Ohanaeze during the visit to Ishiagu also honoured Chief Olu Ernest Yar’adua for his outstanding contribution in the development of Ishiagu Kingdom.

The National Youth Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Damian Okafor said the visit is aimed at encouraging stakeholders and Igbo leaders to contribute meaningfully to the development of their different communities.