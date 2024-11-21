NPC partners AIG-Imokhuede Foundation to enhance productivity, efficiency

AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The National Productivity Centre (NPC) and AIG-Imokhuede Foundation have a forged partnership to enhance productivity and efficiency in Nigeria’s public sector.

Director-General of National Productivity Centre, Dr Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi who received a team from the AIG-Imokhuede Foundation yesterday as part of a schedule for achieving their collaborative efforts, said the primary goals of the partnership were to elevate the managerial and operational competencies of Nigerian civil servants at the sub-national level through the utilization of innovative productivity improvement tools and techniques.

He noted that the strategic initiative was designed to bolster labour productivity in Nigeria through public sector leadership development programmes.

The partnership, he also said aims to strengthen capacities for effective policy design and implementation, with a focus on enhancing economic growth and public sector service delivery.

The team from the AIG-Imokhuede Foundation, led by the Director of Programmes, Ms Chioma Njoku, met with the Director-General of the National Productivity Centre as part of the implementation process for achieving the proposed objectives, as well as to brief him on the progress recorded.

Making his address, Baffa Dan’Agundi expressed optimism that the versatile productivity and management consultants in the Centre, located in twenty states across Nigeria, would be of great asset in the implementation of the programme.

He also commended the efforts of Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chairperson of the AIG-Imokhuede Foundation, for her passion and zeal in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian public sector.

Speaking on the confidence he has in the partnership, Dan’Agundi said: ” I strongly believe that the collaboration between the National Productivity Centre and AIG Imoukhuede Foundation will greatly impact the civil servants in the selected states, which will lead to improved productivity growth in these selected states”.

He emphasized the Centre’s commitment to the success of the project and assured them of his willingness to support the project.

“I will give you all the necessary support that is needed to ensure that this collaboration yields a fruitful result, to the growth and development of Nigeria at large.

“I have carefully gone through the memorandum of understanding approved by the former Director-General and have agreed to commit to the MOU”

In her remarks, the AIG-Imokhuede Foundation team leader explained the activities and programmes of the Foundation, including their various capacity building programmes.

Highlighting the various stages of the programme, Ms. Njoku said the meeting with the Director-General has kick-started the work plan for effective programme implementation.

She noted that: “The project objective aligned with the Foundation’s goals of enhancing the lives of Africans through improved public service delivery.

“Our collaboration with NPC aims to boost public sector productivity by addressing sector-specific challenges, building staff capacity, and promoting collaboration among divers stakeholders,” she added.

The statement signed by Amezhi Apia, Head, Media, said the partnership had earlier been formalised by the signing of an MOU on March 19th, 2024. It stated that the particular project will be carried out in Ondo, Kebbi, Borno, Edo, Lagos, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Anambra, and Bauchi, Imo, Kwara, Rivers, and Taraba states, while the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors have been earmarked as pilot areas for the project.

According to the statement, the partnership between the National Productivity Centre and the AIG-Imokhuede Foundation holds immense promise for driving sustainable growth, innovation, and effectiveness within Nigeria’s public sector.

It noted that, by empowering civil servants and strengthening policy implementation, they aim to create a more effective and efficient public service delivery system.