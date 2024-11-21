Nigerians celebrate arrest, prosecution of Simon Ekpa, 4 others in Finland on terrorism charges

.Court denies them bail

.Trial ‘ll guarantee peace in South East—Stakeholders

The reported arrest and imprisonment of Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Finnish authorities has sparked widespread jubilation across Nigeria.

Ekpa, a dual citizen of Finland and Nigeria, was convicted by the Päijät-Häme District Court for spreading terrorist propaganda and inciting violence in Nigeria’s southeast through social media.

Ekpa’s directives to IPOB and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), have been linked to violent attacks against Nigerian security forces and civilians. His notorious “sit-at-home” orders, enforced by violence, have crippled economic and social activities in the southeast, causing hardship for millions of residents.

Citizens in cities across Nigeria have taken to social media to express gratitude to Finnish authorities, hoping that Ekpa’s conviction will bring an end to the violence and insecurity in the region. “We have suffered too much in the hands of this man and his directives,” said Chidiebere Nnaji, a trader in Enugu. “His arrest is a victory for peace in the southeast and a step towards ending the bloodshed.”

In Owerri, the capital of Imo State, citizens organized impromptu rallies, waving Nigerian flags and chanting songs of unity.

“This is a day of relief for all of us who have been living in fear,” said Nkechi Okeke, a teacher. “No more sit-at-home orders, no more threats. We can now live our lives freely.”

Security analysts believe Ekpa’s removal from the scene will disrupt his faction of IPOB’s operations and reduce attacks on government institutions, law enforcement, and civilians. “The international community has shown that terrorism has no safe haven,” said Dr. Bala Yusuf, a security expert. “This development reinforces the importance of global cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes and terrorism.”

Another security expert, Chidi Omeje, applauded Finnish government for the new development. “Kudos to the Finnish Government for finally doing what they ought to have done since. In fact, left to me, I would have loved to see the terrorist extradited back to Nigeria to answer to his numerous crimes against the country but I understand that Nigeria and Finland do not have extradition treaty. Whatever is the case, I hope that Nigeria will be called into evidence to enable it present a robust case against the fugitive. That man has really caused a lot problem in Nigeria, particularly the South East region where he was inciting horrific violence all in the name of agitation for Biafra”.

Ekpa’s eventual arrest and imprisonment while wait for further investigations, marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and separatist violence in Nigeria, and Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the positive impact of this development on the country’s security landscape.

It would be recalled that the self-declared Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government-in-exile, Simon Ekpa and four other individuals was arrested in Finland over terror-related activities.

A local report in Finland said that Ekpa was remanded in custody by the district court of Päijät-Häme on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent

In a Thursday statement published on its website, the Central Criminal Police in Finland said it arrested five persons on suspicion of terrorist crimes.

The police said the main suspect was arrested “on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent”, while four others were arrested “for financing a terrorist crime”.

The police added: “Claims will be heard in Päijät-Häme district court today, November 21.”

The statement reads, “The detention demands are related to the preliminary investigation, in which a Finnish citizen of Nigerian background, born in the 1980s, is suspected of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

“The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland by means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria.”

The statement quoted the head of the investigation, Crime Commissioner Otto Hiltunen from the Central Crime Police as saying that “the man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels”.

“Four other persons are suspected of financing the aforementioned activity. All five suspects of the crime have been arrested during the beginning of the week.

“International cooperation has been carried out during the preliminary investigation,” the statement added.

He ‘ll be extradited to Nigeria to face terrorism charges, says DHQ

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has stated that Simon Ekpa, the self-proclaimed prime minister of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be extradited to the country to face charges against him.

Speaking on the arrest of Ekpa in a short press statement made available to Daily Champion the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chris Musa, was pleased with Ekpa’s trial.

Gusau wrote: “CDS is happy with his arrest in Finland, with the hope this will be a step towards his extradition to Nigeria so that he will face justice.”

Recall that the Finland district court in Lahti had ordered the remand of Simon Ekpa on probable cause for public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent in Nigeria.

Ekpa was accused of using social media platforms to spread separatist propaganda linked to IPOB, a group advocating for the secession of southeastern Nigeria.

The court alleged that the offences dated back to August 23, 2021.

Finland authorities have also investigated Ekpa in the past for alleged financial crimes, including the collection of funds through questionable means.

The head of the investigation, crime commissioner Otto Hiltunen of the Central Criminal Police, stated, “The police suspect that the man has promoted his efforts from Finland with means that have led to violence against civilians and authorities as well as other crimes in the region of South-Eastern Nigeria. The man has carried out this activity, among other things, on his social media channels.”

However, the remaining four suspects, accused of financing terrorism, are believed to have committed the crime in August 2022, also in Lahti.

These individuals, who are of foreign background, were born in the 1960s and 1970s.

Helsingin Sanomat (HS) reports that five suspects were arrested during the first week of the investigation, with police highlighting international cooperation during the preliminary phase.

It was previously reported that authorities suspect Simon Ekpa of being involved in the crime of collecting money unlawfully. In February 2023, Ekpa was arrested in a private apartment in Lahti.

Ekpa was later released the same evening after being questioned.

At the time, police also disclosed that they had received multiple reports about Ekpa’s activities on social media. This prompted an investigation to determine whether he could be linked to other crimes.

Simon Ekpa is known in Finland as a local politician affiliated with the National Coalition Party.

He has served as a deputy councilor and represented the party on the Lahti region’s public transport board.

Meanwhile, from his home in Lahti, he has used social media to call for election boycotts and support for Biafra’s independence efforts.