New chapter for Nigerians in Diaspora

In a groundbreaking move, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Americas (NIDOA) has united under one cohesive umbrella, marking a historic milestone in the organization’s journey.

This significant achievement was formally agreed upon during the extraordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Bloomington, Minnesota on November 16, 2024, under the theme, “NIDOA: Building A Strong & United Nigerian Diaspora Community.”

After months of dialogue and collaboration, representatives from NIDOA’s chapters across the Americas— including over 20 USA chapter presidents, continental chairs from Canada and Brazil, and past leaders—came together to resolve long-standing divisions within the organization.

For the first time in years, opposing factions came to the table to engage in constructive dialogue, and a unified path forward was charted.

Key to the success of this reconciliation was the involvement of Dr. Diane William, an international mediation expert, who facilitated discussions using restorative practices to address past conflicts and promote unity. This laid the groundwork for a historic agreement to establish a conflict resolution arm within NIDOA, guaranteeing collaborative handling of future disputes.

The unification was formally sealed by leaders from both sides, including Mr. Zee Nagberi, Mr. Bukola Olaoye, Dr. Toni Ogbanufe, Mr. Uche Uzoigwe, Mrs. Chinyere Ibezim-Adom, Pastor Doyin Owobamirin, and Mr. Collins Ikegwuonu. These forward-thinking leaders inked the agreement that sets the course for NIDOA’s unified future.

The newly unified NIDOA will now have a stronger voice to advocate for Nigerians in the Diaspora and enhance its capacity to implement meaningful projects. A unified 2025 AGM organizing committee was established, with Columbus, Ohio set to host the landmark event, where a single leadership body will be elected to steer NIDOA forward.

Among the notable attendees at the AGM were political and community leaders, including Mrs. Esther Agbaje, the Assistant Majority Leader and first Nigerian American elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, who warmly welcomed the delegates and congratulated NIDOA on its successful unification efforts.

Mr. Ganiyu Dada, Dr. Ndubuisi George, Barr. Samuel Adewusi, Mr. Isaac Inyang, Dr. Kazeem Bello, Mrs. Patience Ndidi Key, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Igwe, Evang. Noyo Edem among others were leaders also in attendance to lend their voices to the effort and commit to the unification.

As the organization looks ahead with a clear vision and renewed commitment, NIDOA is poised to strengthen ties between Nigeria and its global Diaspora, advocating for policies that impact Nigerian communities worldwide, this unification marks the beginning of a new, promising chapter.

Together, as one united body, NIDOA is ready to achieve even greater success in serving the needs of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Jointly Signed:

NIDOA BOT – Zee Nagberi, Bukola Olaoye

NIDOA-BRAZIL BOD – Chika Emmanuel

NIDOA-CANADA BOD – Lillian Alli-Balogun

NIDOA-USA BOD – Doyin Owobamirin, Collins Ikegwuonu