INNOSON to build automobile engineering center, hostel at Igbariam University

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Nnewi, Anambra State-born automobile maker, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, aka, INNOSON has announced plans to build an automobile engineering center and hostel at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam..

This was revealed at the opening ceremony of the University’s 5th International Conference on Economy Adaptation and Policy Reforms for Industrial Development (ICEAPRID2024), by a representative of Innoson Ciara Automobile Academy, Chiamaka Ibekwe.

She explained that the centre was part of the Company’s contribution towards making Anambra State a better place for all Nigerians.

According to her, the centre would be for practical training of fresh graduates and artisans who are willing to excel in the mechanical engineering profession.

Ibekwe noted that the centre when fully completed, will accommodate the Mechanic workshop, hostel, conference hall, and other facilities.

She hailed the University management for availing the company the opportunity to build the proposed edifice.

Harping on the importance of the proposed centre that will be sited at the Igbariam campus of the University, a Professor of Electronic and Communication Engineering of the University and the Chairman, Local Organising Committee of the Conference, Prof Johnpaul Ilo, said the centre will also run Masters and PhD research programmes for all Nigeria Engineering students.

He said, “The centre is a collaboration between the University and Innoson Manufacturing company which is in line with the Varsity acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Kate Azuka Omenugha’s 3vs (values, visibility and visibility) agenda towards advancing research in the Institution.

“The centre will serve as a link between academia and the industries. The founder and chairman of Innoson Motors Manufacturing Company, Sir Innocent Chukwuma, is happy with the collaboration. The centre will be running Masters’s and PhD research programmes. We will also have certification training programmes for artisans, those who do not have University degrees and they want to get a formal education that will help them in the practice of the profession at that level.

“So, this centre is meant to feed the automobile industries in Nigeria and beyond,”

Meanwhile, in the course of the 5th conference proper, the convener/Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of the University, Prof Christopher Anayo Nwabueze, said the aim of the conference is to educate and encourage the engineering students and other participants to follow the new trend in research and technology through Artificial intelligence (AI).

The event with the theme: Advancing Nigeria; the Role of Artificial Intelligence, sustainability, and Engineering” held at the university’s ETF Auditorium had in attendance, the University acting VC, Prof Omenugha, State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr Julius Odimegwu, the Chairman of the occasion, Bro Felix Obua, the paper presenter, Chief Barth Nwibe, Hon Dom Okafor, Engr Paul Okafor amongst others.