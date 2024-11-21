Goldenline Int’l schools, graduation/ prize giving day held in Lagos

Proprietress, Goldenline International Schools Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo (m) with Academy Staff pose for picture.

L-r… Keynote Speaker, Coach Roseline Iraoya; Host, Proprietress, Goldenline International Schools Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo; guest, Mr. Peter Ogugua; Mrs. Oluwakemi Ahmed and Chairman Occasion, Mr. Olushore Akinyemi.

L-r: Goldenline International School Headgirl; Ayoade Olamide and their Headboy Olashore Israel presenting their outgoing speech.

Proprietress Goldenline international Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; (Middle) poses with the jss3 graduates, , during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

Proprietress Goldenline international Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; (Middle) poses with the SS3 graduates, during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

L-r… Ahmed Khalid Adeiza received his certificate from Vessel Precious Okpala.

Proprietress Goldenline international Schools Ajah Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo; (Middle) poses with the graduate.

R-l ..Mr. Peter Ogugua, presenting an award to Utin Dianabasi Chimeremoma while her sister watches.

Igbo cultural day during the graduation and Prize Giving Day.

Proprietress, Goldenline International Schools. Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo (middle in glasses)cutting the cake with the Graduate during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day by Goldenline International Schools Ajah 19/7/2024 in Lagos… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.