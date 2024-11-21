34.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Goldenline Int’l schools, graduation/ prize giving day held in Lagos

 Realnews 12th Anniversary lecture, investiture into the hall of Fame held in…

6 Brigade convene peace talks with stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA

INNOSON to build automobile engineering center, hostel at Igbariam University

Kwara govt, stakeholders hail FG over digital economy, e-governance bill as players…

Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili , APWEN President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim,…

Sanwo-Olu presents over N2.3trn budget estimates today

New chapter for Nigerians in Diaspora

Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

Agric Ministry partner CRASON to reward excellence at 6th edition of Annual…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Goldenline Int’l schools, graduation/ prize giving day held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo090

Proprietress,  Goldenline International Schools Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo (m) with Academy Staff pose for picture.

 

L-r…  Keynote Speaker, Coach Roseline Iraoya; Host, Proprietress, Goldenline International Schools Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo; guest, Mr. Peter Ogugua; Mrs. Oluwakemi Ahmed and Chairman Occasion, Mr. Olushore Akinyemi.

L-r: Goldenline International School Headgirl; Ayoade Olamide and their Headboy Olashore Israel presenting their outgoing speech.

Proprietress Goldenline  international Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo;  (Middle) poses with the jss3 graduates, ,   during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

Proprietress Goldenline  international Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo;  (Middle) poses with the SS3  graduates,  during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day.

L-r… Ahmed Khalid Adeiza received his certificate from Vessel Precious Okpala.

Proprietress Goldenline  international Schools Ajah   Rev (Mrs). Helen Nkwo;  (Middle) poses with the graduate.

R-l ..Mr. Peter Ogugua, presenting an award to Utin Dianabasi Chimeremoma while her sister watches.

Igbo cultural day during the graduation and Prize Giving Day.

Proprietress,  Goldenline International Schools. Rev. Mrs. Helen Nkwo  (middle in glasses)cutting the cake with the Graduate during the Class of 2024 Graduation and Prize Giving Day by Goldenline International Schools Ajah 19/7/2024 in Lagos… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Founder of Orange Drugs Nigeria Limited, Sir Tony Ezenna, Son Ernest, wedded Adaobi Amanda Nweke in Lagos.

NewChampion

Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani (SAN) at 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of investiture as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

4th edition of Lagos Creative Enterprise Week organised by Pride Creative Enterprise & Multimedia Ltd held in November 2024 at Yaba Tech, Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO