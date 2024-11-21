30.2 C
November 21, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili , APWEN President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim, attends UNESCO Forum in Russia

by Peter Anayo045

L-r … Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering, Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili; President,   Association of Professionals, Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim; President Nigerian Women in Mining Prof. Salome Waziri, during the UNESCO INTERNATIONAL FORUM on Science and Engineering Education held at Express Catherine 2 Saint Petersburg Mining University, Saint Petersburg, Russia.

L-r … Association of Professionals Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim;  Founder Osaide Foundation for Girls in Science and Engineering/,8th APWEN Past President,  Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili.

L-R… Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim; Prof. Salome Waziri; Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili.

Prof. Paul Omaji convener of the UNESCO Science and Engineering Education forum, Dr. Mrs. Alice Omaji, Engr. Adebisi Osim, Engr.Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-odili and Prof. Salome Waziri at an industrial site visit during the conference.

From  3RD left, Engr. Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-odili ; Prof. Salome Waziri, (right) APWEN President, Engr. Dr. Adebisi Osim 2nd right and others during the UNESCO INTERNATIONAL FORUM on Science and Engineering Education held at Express Catherine 2 Saint Petersburg Mining University, Saint Petersburg, Russia, recently from November 11 to 15th 2024.

 

 

