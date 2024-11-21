CSR: Dangote Cement donates Educational Support Projects to Lagos Schools

Dangote Cement Plc, a leading cement manufacturer, has donated multi-million Naira educational support projects to secondary schools in Lagos as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at complementing the government’s efforts in providing quality and sustainable education in the state.

The company’s management explained that the projects, which were commissioned and handed over to various schools in the Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area, align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education.

These goals focus on ensuring inclusive, equitable, and quality education, as well as promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The projects, warmly received by both teachers and students, include 100 dual school desks for Ilado Community Junior High School and Wahab Folawiyo Senior High School, alongside a refurbished and fully equipped chemistry laboratory at Government Senior Secondary School, Ikoyi.

Also donated were reading tables, chairs, and bookshelves for the library at Government Junior Secondary School, Ikoyi.

A celebration also took place at Falomo Junior High School and Ireti Senior Grammar School, both in Ikoyi, where the company donated 20 brand-new desktop computers to the ICT departments of the schools.

Speaking at the event at Government Junior College, Ikoyi, the Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvind Pathak, explained that social investment is a key part of Dangote Cement’s operations. He said the company is dedicated to giving back to society and supporting the sustainable development of local communities, especially in areas where it operates.

Mr. Pathak’s address was delivered by Mr. Wakeel Olayiwola, the Head of Social Performance at Dangote Cement Plc.

He said, “education holds a pivotal role in the development and empowerment of the youths in the country. As a cornerstone for societal advancement, it serves as a critical tool for personal growth, economic development, and national progress. An educated youth population not only fosters individual success but also contributes significantly to the nation’s overall wellbeing.

“At Dangote Cement, we believe that providing quality education to our youth is vital and should not be left solely as the government’s responsibility. Thus, we aim to partner with the government to enhance educational development in this regard.

“The projects we are handing over today are part of our 2024 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for selected schools within the neighbourhood of Dangote Cement Plc’s Head Office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

These projects were selected based on need assessments in collaboration with the schools.”

As a responsible corporate entity, Mr. Pathak noted that Dangote Cement’s commitment to societal wellbeing, with investments in four key areas: Education, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Economic Empowerment.

“This year, our plants in Ibese, Ogun State; Obajana, Kogi State; Gboko, Benue State; Okpella, Edo State; and our Pan-African operations have launched several social investment projects.

These efforts contribute to the quality of life in our host communities and support sustainable national development,” he added.

Mr. Pathak thanked the Lagos State Government, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, and the school management teams for their collaboration in identifying the schools’ needs and ensuring the timely completion of the projects.

Dr. Idowu Olufunke Oyetola, Tutor General and Permanent Secretary of Education District 3, Lagos State Ministry of Education, who was represented by Mr. Bolaji Rotimi Ajayi, Director of School Administration, praised the long-standing partnership with Dangote Cement, noting that the schools selected for the donations were fortunate beneficiaries.

“We hope for more collaborations that will positively impact education,” she added.

The principals of the recipient schools expressed their gratitude after the formal handover of the projects.

Mrs. Odunlami Olubunmi, Principal of Ilado Community Junior High School, Ikoyi, thanked Dangote Cement for the new desks, stating that the donation would significantly improve the learning environment for the students, helping to prepare them for a brighter future.

Bamidele Ayotunde, Principal of the school with the refurbished laboratory, urged other businesses to follow Dangote Cement’s example in supporting local schools, pointing out the positive impact of the laboratory’s renovation on the school’s learning environment.

The Principal of Ireti Senior Grammar School, Ikoyi, whose school received the new desktop computers, described the donation as a positive development and expressed hope for more support in the future.

Pupils also shared their appreciation for the contributions. Abiola Jamaudeen, a lab prefect at Government Senior College, Ikoyi, promised that the laboratory would be used to its fullest potential and well-maintained.

Lawal Rumayzo Abdulsalam, a student at the school, said the new library equipment would foster better reading habits and create a more conducive environment for learning, ultimately preparing them for success.

Some students even performed special songs to welcome the Dangote team to their schools.