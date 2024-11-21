Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

30.2 C
November 21, 2024
Champion Newspapers LTD
The Special guest of  Honor Deputy Speaker House of Representative  Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Chairman House  Committee on Public Accounts  Hon. Bamidele  Salam Chief Hosti with Awardee Master Seun  Samuel Master Mustapha Bukar, master Mawell Munachimso at the  Caldev   National  Children   Leadership  Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja Yesterday Photos: Anayo  Opera.

The  Chairman House  Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele  Salam  [Chief  Hosti] with the Awardees delivering his keynote address at the  Caldev   National  Children  Leadership  Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja Yesterday .

The Special guest of  Honor Deputy Speaker House of Representative  Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu, with Chairman House  Committee on Public  Accounts  Hon, Bamidele  Salam  Chief Hosti been Presenting with Flower by little  Girl Miss Bella Areghan at the  Caldev   National  Children  Leadership  Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja Yesterday Photos: Anayo Opera.

 

