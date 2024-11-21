Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

The Special guest of Honor Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts Hon. Bamidele Salam Chief Hosti with Awardee Master Seun Samuel Master Mustapha Bukar, master Mawell Munachimso at the Caldev National Children Leadership Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja Yesterday Photos: Anayo Opera.

The Special guest of Honor Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu, Chairman of House Committee on Public Accounts Hon. Bamidele Salam, Chief Host with Awardee Master Seun Samuel Master Mustapha Bukar, master Mawell Munachimso at the Caldev National Children Leadership Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja yesterday.

The Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam [Chief Hosti] with the Awardees delivering his keynote address at the Caldev National Children Leadership Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja Yesterday .

The Special guest of Honor Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon, Benjamin Kalu, with Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts Hon, Bamidele Salam Chief Hosti been Presenting with Flower by little Girl Miss Bella Areghan at the Caldev National Children Leadership Conference dinner and award night, held in Abuja Yesterday Photos: Anayo Opera.