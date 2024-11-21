Bauchi gov presents N465bn budget for 2025 fiscal year.

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has presented a N465,850,248,317 billion fiscal appropriation bill for 2025 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged ‘Consolidation and Sustainable Development “on Thursday in Bauchi, Mohammed assured members that the budget would be fully implemented.

According to him, the recurrent expenditure is

N182,743,955,931 (39.3 percent) while capital expenditure spending got N282,341,322,335 (60.7 percent) of the total proposal.

The Governor said the 2025 budget is 18 percent more than the ongoing 2024 approved budget to implement the new national minimum wage and contributory pension scheme.

He then assured that his administration would ensure completion of all the ongoing projects to open up the economy of the state. He further explained that inflation which pushes the prices up has also affected the projects and programmes of his government.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Abubakar, Suleiman has assured of speedy passage of the budget.

He also pledged the legislature’s commitment to consider the document within the timeframe.