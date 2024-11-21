29.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 22,2024

Nigerians celebrate arrest, prosecution of Simon Ekpa, 4 others in Finland on…

Atiku attacks Tinubu again, says incessant loans ‘bone crushing’ to Nigerians

Scam Uncovered : Dubious Union Leaders Embezzle Millions from Traders in Relocation…

Senate confirms Oloworaran as PenCom’s DG

BADARU ON OPERATIONAL TOUR OF 82 DIVISION AND OTHER MILITARY INSTALLATIONS IN…

2027: ACF suspends chairman over unauthorized comments

Bauchi gov presents N465bn budget for 2025 fiscal year.

NPC partners AIG-Imokhuede Foundation to enhance productivity, efficiency

CSR: Dangote Cement donates Educational Support Projects to Lagos Schools

Champion Newspapers LTD
Finance

Bauchi gov presents N465bn budget for 2025 fiscal year.

by Editor032

 

 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

 

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has presented a N465,850,248,317 billion fiscal appropriation bill for 2025 to the state House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget tagged ‘Consolidation and Sustainable Development “on Thursday in Bauchi, Mohammed assured members that the budget would be fully implemented.

According to him, the recurrent expenditure is
N182,743,955,931 (39.3 percent) while capital expenditure spending got N282,341,322,335 (60.7 percent) of the total proposal.

The Governor said the 2025 budget is 18 percent more than the ongoing 2024 approved budget to implement the new national minimum wage and contributory pension scheme.

He then assured that his administration would ensure completion of all the ongoing projects to open up the economy of the state. He further explained that inflation which pushes the prices up has also affected the projects and programmes of his government.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Abubakar, Suleiman has assured of speedy passage of the budget.

He also pledged the legislature’s commitment to consider the document within the timeframe.

Related posts

No deadline on circulation of old series Naira notes

NewChampion

UBA@75: UBA makes more millionaires in promo draw

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO