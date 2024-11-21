30.2 C
Lagos
November 21, 2024
Trending now

Sanwo-Olu presents over N2.3trn budget estimates today

New chapter for Nigerians in Diaspora

Caldev Nat’l Children Leadership Conference dinner , award night held in Abuja

Agric Ministry partner CRASON to reward excellence at 6th edition of Annual…

Reps vow to ensure oversight of livestock sector for economic transformation

Public hearing on Fed. Polytechnics , Higher Technical Education on Four Bills,…

Inaugural meeting, members House of Rep Committee on livestock development held in…

4th edition of Lagos Creative Enterprise Week organised by Pride Creative Enterprise…

Kenyon International CEO Appointed to Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Africa Advisory…

Strategic Alliances Will Drive Financial Inclusion and Innovation, Says Remita MD at…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Agriculture

Agric Ministry partner CRASON to reward excellence at 6th edition of Annual Award ,Exhibition

by Peter Anayo0129

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

 

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with the Cooperative Rating and Award Society of Nigeria CRASON has announced the sixth edition of its annual award of Excellence and Exhibition.

 

President and Chief Executive Officer CEO of the organization Mr Victor Oyedoke announced this on Wednesday at the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation NAIC building  Central  Business District Abuja.

 

He said that the government of President Bola Tinubu has been doing extremely well for the cooperative societies and the award ceremony is going to be a springboard to show the public how the sector has continued to offer hope and provide succour to millions of Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

 

He informed me that the award ceremony slated for Saturday, November 23 2024 at Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja is a highly organized event that will help to reward excellence and dedication in order to protect and promote the role of the cooperative societies in national development.

 

He informed that many of the cooperative societies under the umbrella body have been doing extremely well in reducing the weight of the food crisis in the country as most of them give out bags of rice, wheat, sorghum and other household items at affordable rates to its members.

 

Some notable dignitaries expected to grace the event include the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service and other heads of security and intelligence agencies in Nigeria and other distinguished Nigerians.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lagos residents worry as onions price rises by 50%

Comfort

Agric ministry to discuss modern trends for tomato cultivation with farmers.

Editor

FG to adopt new strategies to boost food production

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO