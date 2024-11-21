Agric Ministry partner CRASON to reward excellence at 6th edition of Annual Award ,Exhibition

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with the Cooperative Rating and Award Society of Nigeria CRASON has announced the sixth edition of its annual award of Excellence and Exhibition.

President and Chief Executive Officer CEO of the organization Mr Victor Oyedoke announced this on Wednesday at the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation NAIC building Central Business District Abuja.

He said that the government of President Bola Tinubu has been doing extremely well for the cooperative societies and the award ceremony is going to be a springboard to show the public how the sector has continued to offer hope and provide succour to millions of Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He informed me that the award ceremony slated for Saturday, November 23 2024 at Nicon Luxury Hotel Abuja is a highly organized event that will help to reward excellence and dedication in order to protect and promote the role of the cooperative societies in national development.

He informed that many of the cooperative societies under the umbrella body have been doing extremely well in reducing the weight of the food crisis in the country as most of them give out bags of rice, wheat, sorghum and other household items at affordable rates to its members.

Some notable dignitaries expected to grace the event include the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service and other heads of security and intelligence agencies in Nigeria and other distinguished Nigerians.