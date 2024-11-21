6 Brigade convene peace talks with stakeholders in Karim Lamido LGA

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

In its efforts to ensure security and stability and in continuation of 6 Brigade operations during this harvest period and ahead of the yuletide season, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) has convened a high-level stakeholders’ meeting at the Local Government Secretariat of Karim Lamido Local Government Area (LGA), on 20 November 2024.

This is contained in a statement by the Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations Captain Olubodunde Oni issued to newsmen in Jalingo.

The forum, which brought together various interest groups, tribes, and religious leaders in the area, was presided over by the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa.

In his address, General Uwa underscored the importance of peace and security in the region, emphasizing the strategic role of Karim Lamido LGA due to its vast landmass and shared boundaries with other states such as Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Plateau States.

“Peace is non-negotiable for the progress of Karim Lamido and its environs. We must foster collaboration between the people, their leaders, and security agencies to protect lives and property effectively,” General Uwa stated.

He urged the Local Government Chairman, Hon. Britus Danjos, to intensify community sensitization on security consciousness and encourage the integration of local vigilantes and hunters into the security framework under strict supervision.

Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a neighborhood watch system to complement existing structures.

General Uwa also called on community leaders to work closely with security agencies by providing actionable intelligence, reassuring stakeholders that such information would be handled with utmost confidentiality.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Karim Lamido Local Government Council, Hon. Britus Ilu Danjos commended the leadership of Brigadier General Uwa for his unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges in Taraba State.

He lauded 6 Brigade proactive measures and pledged the LGA’s full support in ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

As part of his engagements, Brigadier General Uwa also paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Highness, the Chief of Wurkun, Alhaji Yakubu Abubakar Haruna, at his palace.

During the visit, both leaders reiterated their commitment to ensuring peace and stability within the area. His Royal Highness expressed gratitude for the Brigade’s efforts in ensuring security and pledged the cooperation of traditional institutions to support the Brigade’s initiatives.

6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 OPWS reaffirms its commitment to working with communities and stakeholders to maintain peace and security in Taraba State and beyond.