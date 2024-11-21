4th edition of Lagos Creative Enterprise Week organised by Pride Creative Enterprise & Multimedia Ltd held in November 2024 at Yaba Tech, Lagos

From left to right… Ikechukwu Anyiam-Osigwe, Co-convener, Lagos Creative Enterprise Week; Wunika Mukan, Director, Wunika Mukan Gallery; Ambassador [Dr.] Charles O’Tudor, Group Principal Consultant, ADSTRAT BMC Limited; Joan Mbanefo-Ologeh, Head of Special Projects at R-Wells Media and Advertising; Zulumoke Oyibo, Co-founder of Inkblot Studios; and Chukwuemeka Anyiam-Osigwe, Co-convener, Lagos Creative Enterprise Week, at the 4th edition of the Lagos Creative Enterprise Week organised by Pride Creative Enterprise & Multimedia Ltd held in November 2024 at Yaba Tech, Lagos.

